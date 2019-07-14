A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 14, 2019

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting late Saturday night on the city's east side.

Hundreds of people gathered at Lincoln Street Art Park for a music and entertainment event known as Buttcon 2019. Officers responded after partygoers started standing on train tracks.

A 13-year-old boy drowned during a trip to west Michigan this weekend.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s today. Get ready, a few 90 degree days are ahead this week! ☀️

