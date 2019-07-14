News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 14, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado

A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline. (WDIV)

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 14, 2019

Homicide investigation underway after Detroit shooting, gunman unknown

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting late Saturday night on the city's east side.

Police show up to event after Detroit partygoers stand on train tracks

Hundreds of people gathered at Lincoln Street Art Park for a music and entertainment event known as Buttcon 2019. Officers responded after partygoers started standing on train tracks.

13-year-old Ann Arbor boy drowns during family trip to South Haven beach

A 13-year-old boy drowned during a trip to west Michigan this weekend.

 Weather: Hot with less humidity Sunday 

Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s today. Get ready, a few 90 degree days are ahead this week! ☀️

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National headlines

Sports news

