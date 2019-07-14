DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 14, 2019
Homicide investigation underway after Detroit shooting, gunman unknown
A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting late Saturday night on the city's east side.
Police show up to event after Detroit partygoers stand on train tracks
Hundreds of people gathered at Lincoln Street Art Park for a music and entertainment event known as Buttcon 2019. Officers responded after partygoers started standing on train tracks.
13-year-old Ann Arbor boy drowns during family trip to South Haven beach
A 13-year-old boy drowned during a trip to west Michigan this weekend.
Weather: Hot with less humidity Sunday
Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s today. Get ready, a few 90 degree days are ahead this week! ☀️
More local headlines:
- Driver fleeing from police causes deadly crash on 8 Mile Road
- Teen accused of fatally stabbing teen at Taylor banquet hall arraigned, pleads not guilty
- Next heat wave hits Metro Detroit this weekend, sticks around next week
- 2 Detroit men charged in murder of gay man
News from across Michigan
National headlines
- Barry expected to weaken today, flooding threat remains
- Panicked immigrants hiding out as ICE raids loom
- 'Doomsday prepper' couple accused of abusing victims on farm for years
- How the city that never sleeps kept going when the lights went out
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Jamie Edmonds: Los Angeles Angels pay tribute to Tyler Skaggs with no-hitter
- Explaining cricket, the world's second-most popular sport
LOCAL 4 Health
LOCAL 4 Travel
- Tampa International Airport tests biometric face scanners
- This beautiful northern Michigan winery has breathtaking views
