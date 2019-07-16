DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 16, 2019
Swimmer missing in Oakland County
Dive teams are searching for a missing swimmer at Lakeville Lake in Addison Township. The man is believed to be from out of state and is in his 30s.
2-year-old missing
A 2-year-old girl from the Monroe area went missing while her family was camping in Northern Michigan, police said. Michigan State Police officials said Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. Monday.
DPD crash on west side
An investigation continues into an accident involving a Detroit police vehicle and a pickup truck Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.
UAW opens GM, FCA contract talks today
The UAW will open 2019 contract talks for a new national agreement with GM at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The union also will have a handshake ceremony with FCA leaders in Auburn Hills at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The UAW's negotiations with the three Detroit automakers opened yesterday with a ceremonial handshake with Ford. The union represents about 142,000 workers across the nation.
Weather: Rain showers
Brandon Roux: Rain is moving in from the south bringing the best shot at showers between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Here's the full forecast.
- Bystanders step in to stop attempted carjacking at Wyandotte gas station
- Facebook post leads to multistate investigation into man with ties to Walled Lake dance studio
- Wayne-Westland superintendent under investigation files $2 million lawsuit against district
- Downriver man hit, killed by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Monroe County
- Congresswomen respond to Tump's tweets; he doubles down
- LA man charged after police found more than 1,000 guns in his home
- Detroit no longer front runner for MLS team
- Palace of Auburn Hills collectibles for sale in online auction
- Lions QB Matthew Stafford snubbed in Madden NFL 20 ratings
- Ranking every Big Ten starting quarterback ahead of 2019 season
- Scientists have found anorexia linked to metabolism
- More kids entering foster care due to parents' drug use, study says
