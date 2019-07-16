DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 16, 2019

Dive teams are searching for a missing swimmer at Lakeville Lake in Addison Township. The man is believed to be from out of state and is in his 30s.

A 2-year-old girl from the Monroe area went missing while her family was camping in Northern Michigan, police said. Michigan State Police officials said Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

An investigation continues into an accident involving a Detroit police vehicle and a pickup truck Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.

The UAW will open 2019 contract talks for a new national agreement with GM at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The union also will have a handshake ceremony with FCA leaders in Auburn Hills at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The UAW's negotiations with the three Detroit automakers opened yesterday with a ceremonial handshake with Ford. The union represents about 142,000 workers across the nation.

Brandon Roux: Rain is moving in from the south bringing the best shot at showers between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Here's the full forecast.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National headlines

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

Sports news

LOCAL 4 Health

LOCAL 4 Travel

