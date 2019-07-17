News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 17, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

StormPins

Weather a factor in I-96 pileup

The westbound lanes of I-96 between Kensington and Pleasant Valley roads were packed with damaged vehicles last night. The crashes happened during one of the many downpours that moved through the region.

Extreme heat red flags

The next few days will be a shock to many people's systems -- take the heat seriously and watch out for these red flags.

Highland Park Water Department: 9 homes have high lead levels in water

Testing revealed nine homes in Highland Park have a high level of lead in tap water, the Highland Park Water Department announced in a letter to customers on Wednesday. The water department is instructing residents to run the water to flush out lead.

A message from Rhonda Walker

Rhonda Walker will be back on the air this week. But first she has an update -- read here.

 Weather: Rain chances today 

Showers will become more numerous heading into the morning commute. Then, look for a midday lull before the rain ramps up again in the afternoon.

Submit a news tip

