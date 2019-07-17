DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 17, 2019

The westbound lanes of I-96 between Kensington and Pleasant Valley roads were packed with damaged vehicles last night. The crashes happened during one of the many downpours that moved through the region.

The next few days will be a shock to many people's systems -- take the heat seriously and watch out for these red flags.

Testing revealed nine homes in Highland Park have a high level of lead in tap water, the Highland Park Water Department announced in a letter to customers on Wednesday. The water department is instructing residents to run the water to flush out lead.

Rhonda Walker will be back on the air this week. But first she has an update -- read here.

Showers will become more numerous heading into the morning commute. Then, look for a midday lull before the rain ramps up again in the afternoon.

