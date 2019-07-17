DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 17, 2019
Weather a factor in I-96 pileup
The westbound lanes of I-96 between Kensington and Pleasant Valley roads were packed with damaged vehicles last night. The crashes happened during one of the many downpours that moved through the region.
Extreme heat red flags
The next few days will be a shock to many people's systems -- take the heat seriously and watch out for these red flags.
Highland Park Water Department: 9 homes have high lead levels in water
Testing revealed nine homes in Highland Park have a high level of lead in tap water, the Highland Park Water Department announced in a letter to customers on Wednesday. The water department is instructing residents to run the water to flush out lead.
A message from Rhonda Walker
Rhonda Walker will be back on the air this week. But first she has an update -- read here.
Weather: Rain chances today
Showers will become more numerous heading into the morning commute. Then, look for a midday lull before the rain ramps up again in the afternoon.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Video shows flames from grease fire at Parc restaurant in Campus Martius
- Judge reinstates Wayne-Westland superintendent
- Detroit mother mourns son killed in crash by speeding driver
- Family warns others about dangers of fireworks after 4-year-old girl suffers shattered skull
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Hear from the people who found a 2-year-old Monroe girl who went missing in Northern Michigan
- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib locked in war of words with President Trump
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Detroit Lions 2019 key dates: Training camp, preseason, full schedule
- 5 reasons why British Open will be among best ever
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
LOCAL 4 Travel
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/all-about-michigan/michigan-travel.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.