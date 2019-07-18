Joe Raedle/Getty Images

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 18, 2019

Heat wave in full effect

The whole region is under an excessive heat warning through Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today and then into the mid to upper 90s both Friday and Saturday. Increasing humidity will yield heat indices peaking during the afternoon hours in the 100 to 110 degree range.

Here's the latest detailed forecast. -- There is a chance for storms again today, and you can stay on top of the radar here.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National headlines

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

Sports news

LOCAL 4 Health

LOCAL 4 Travel

