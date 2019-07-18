DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 18, 2019
Heat wave in full effect
- Cooling centers open in Metro Detroit -- view the list here.
- Ozone Action Day in SE Michigan: What it means
- What to do if your dog gets heatstroke in extreme weather
- Extreme heat red flags: Here's what to watch for
Weather: Extreme heat
The whole region is under an excessive heat warning through Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today and then into the mid to upper 90s both Friday and Saturday. Increasing humidity will yield heat indices peaking during the afternoon hours in the 100 to 110 degree range.
- Here's the latest detailed forecast. -- There is a chance for storms again today, and you can stay on top of the radar here.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Highland Park officials urge residents to get water tested after elevated lead levels detected
- Prosecutors: Detroit officer demands women's numbers during traffic stops
- Youth Law Enforcement Academy in Shelby Township teaches kids about law enforcement
- Dearborn animal shelter takes in numerous Shih Tzus to be put up for adoption
- Father estimates $3,000 worth of equipment stolen from Garden City lawn care business
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- 6-year-old Michigan baseball 'coach' becomes viral star with 'tantrum' after ejection
- 3 historic Michigan lighthouses on the Great Lakes to be auctioned
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- Millions are planning to 'storm' Area 51 in September -- or so they say
- Jeffrey Epstein's fate decided today
- Democratic lawmaker introduces articles of impeachment against Trump
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
LOCAL 4 Travel
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/all-about-michigan/michigan-travel.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.