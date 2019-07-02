DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 2, 2019

The body, which appears to be male, was spotted by someone near Grassy Island, which is between Fighting Island and Wyandotte.

Warren police said Valerie Ann Bostle, 36, of St. Clair Shores, is responsible for the June 6 hit-and-run crash that killed Peter Chisolm. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Bostle turned herself into the Dacatur, Ga. sheriff's office overnight Monday.

Temperatures climbed into the 90s Monday, leading to power outages across Metro Detroit. There were still some outages scattered on Tuesday morning.

A Detroit man who was charged in connection with a police chase that led to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Jackson man is due in court Tuesday.

From Brandon Roux: Hazy sunshine mixed with morning clouds and the clouds may provide a little relief today filtering out some of that intense summer sun. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90°F with a heat index well into the mid 90s. Take it easy out there, and drink plenty of water.

