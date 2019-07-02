DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 2, 2019
Body pulled from Detroit River
The body, which appears to be male, was spotted by someone near Grassy Island, which is between Fighting Island and Wyandotte.
Hit-and-run fugitive arrested in Georgia
Warren police said Valerie Ann Bostle, 36, of St. Clair Shores, is responsible for the June 6 hit-and-run crash that killed Peter Chisolm. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Bostle turned herself into the Dacatur, Ga. sheriff's office overnight Monday.
Heat causes power outages
Temperatures climbed into the 90s Monday, leading to power outages across Metro Detroit. There were still some outages scattered on Tuesday morning.
Deadly chase suspect due in court
A Detroit man who was charged in connection with a police chase that led to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Jackson man is due in court Tuesday.
Weather: Steamy with storm chances
From Brandon Roux: Hazy sunshine mixed with morning clouds and the clouds may provide a little relief today filtering out some of that intense summer sun. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90°F with a heat index well into the mid 90s. Take it easy out there, and drink plenty of water.
More local headlines:
- Canton man in viral video on Lodge Freeway arrested
- Detroit serial killer investigation: What we know about the search for victims
- Southfield mother of 7 pleads for help after fire damages apartment
- 3 dead, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree in Bloomfield Township
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
Sports news
- 19 former 3-star recruits expected to play major roles for Michigan football this season
- Red Wings are bringing back Valtteri Filppula
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
