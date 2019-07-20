DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 20, 2019
74K DTE customers across Metro Detroit without power
Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and 70 mph winds have left thousands of people without power.
A part of the Apollo 11 story that isn't being talked about
Fifty years ago, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to step onto the moon’s surface. Local 4 meterologist Paul Gross is sharing a part of the story most people don't know about.
NAACP's 110th National Convention in Detroit starting Saturday
Beginning Saturday, elected officials, organizers, faith leaders, entertainers and young leaders will make their way to the Cobo Center for the 110th NAACP National Convention.
Weather: Excessive Heat Warning, chance for severe storms
An excessive heat warning is in effect for southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Read Saturday morning's weather forecast here.
- Cooling centers open in Metro Detroit -- view the list here.
- Ozone Action Day in SE Michigan Saturday: Read more.
- Discrimination lawsuit filed against Ypsilanti Tim Hortons
- Talented students ready to shine at NAACP National Convention in Downtown Detroit
- Here's why you might be hearing sirens as storms move through Metro Detroit
- Firefighters discover body inside burning SUV in remote area on Detroit's east side
- Ozone Action Day issued for southeast Michigan Saturday
- Teen dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
- Chicago heat wave 24 years ago left more than 700 dead
- Sheriff investigates supervision of Jeffrey Epstein on work release
- 11 things to know about the historic Apollo 11 mission
- National Ice Cream Day 2019: Freebies, deals to celebrate on July 21
- Trump's pursuit of new nuclear treaty could undermine old ones
- US Navy ship downs Iranian drone, keeps watch in tense region
- Extreme heat red flags: Here's what to watch for
- Health Minute: Can a broken heart lead to cancer?
- Some types of Ragu pasta sauce are being recalled
