ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 20, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado
The excessive heat warning continues Saturday morning.

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 20, 2019

74K DTE customers across Metro Detroit without power

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and 70 mph winds have left thousands of people without power.

A part of the Apollo 11 story that isn't being talked about

Fifty years ago, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to step onto the moon’s surface. Local 4 meterologist Paul Gross is sharing a part of the story most people don't know about. 

NAACP's 110th National Convention in Detroit starting Saturday

Beginning Saturday, elected officials, organizers, faith leaders, entertainers and young leaders will make their way to the Cobo Center for the 110th NAACP National Convention.

 Weather: Excessive Heat Warning, chance for severe storms 

An excessive heat warning is in effect for southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Saturday.

