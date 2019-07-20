DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 20, 2019

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and 70 mph winds have left thousands of people without power.

Fifty years ago, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to step onto the moon’s surface. Local 4 meterologist Paul Gross is sharing a part of the story most people don't know about.

Beginning Saturday, elected officials, organizers, faith leaders, entertainers and young leaders will make their way to the Cobo Center for the 110th NAACP National Convention.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Saturday.

