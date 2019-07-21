DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 21, 2019
DTE Energy: 375,000 customers without power Sunday after storms
Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and wind gusts in excess of 70 mph from Friday and Saturday night's storms that ripped through southeast Michigan left thousands of DTE customers without power.
Northville 911 and nonemergency lines out of service
Northville 911 and nonemergency lines are out of service. Calls to 911 are being redirected to the Livonia and Plymouth communication centers.
Crews working to restore power after severe storms rip through southeast Michigan
DTE has not provided a time frame on when power will be restored to its customers. Crews are working around the clock to get power restored.
Weather: Rain Sunday, but not as hot and humid
Sunday will be warm, but less humid and hot. On and off rain showers are expected Sunday afternoon.
- Read Sunday morning's weather forecast here.
- Cooling centers open in Metro Detroit -- view the list here.
More local headlines:
- FBI renews push for tips in 1996 death of young woman in Highland Park
- 14-year-old girl reported missing after running away from Detroit home
- Detroit hosts 110th NAACP convention
- Intense storms uproot massive trees in Southfield
News from across Michigan
- Woman, dogs rescued after night below Lake Michigan bluff
- University working to get more students to work as nurse practitioners in rural Michigan areas
National and international headlines
- National Ice Cream Day 2019: Freebies, deals to celebrate on July 21
- 4 inmates at a juvenile justice facility in Florida staged a fight
- $5M worth of gold seized by UK police
