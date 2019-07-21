A view of the Detroit river and skyline.

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 21, 2019

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and wind gusts in excess of 70 mph from Friday and Saturday night's storms that ripped through southeast Michigan left thousands of DTE customers without power.

Northville 911 and nonemergency lines are out of service. Calls to 911 are being redirected to the Livonia and Plymouth communication centers.

DTE has not provided a time frame on when power will be restored to its customers. Crews are working around the clock to get power restored.

Sunday will be warm, but less humid and hot. On and off rain showers are expected Sunday afternoon.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

LOCAL 4 Travel

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/all-about-michigan/michigan-travel.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.