DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 22, 2019
Power outages persist
DTE Energy is still working to restore power to customers who lost it during this weekend's storms. The company is calling it the second largest storm in its history. About 250,000 customers remain without power as of Monday morning. Restoration is not expected to be fully completed until Wednesday.
NAACP Convention in Detroit
The 110th annual NAACP National Convention continues today at Cobo Center in Detroit. Check out the full schedule of speakers and events here, where you may also watch it live. A Democratic presidential candidates forum is scheduled for Wednesday.
Southfield woman taken into custody
It started about 4 p.m. Sunday at the home on Winchester Street near Evergreen Road and I-696. Police were able to get inside the home and found a man dead. But the woman was not taken into custody until 10 hours later.
Man beaten after crash
According to police, a 24-year-old man, who was driving a 2011 Buick Regal, was involved in a crash with another car at the intersection of Livernois and Davison just before 2 a.m.
Weather: Relief from storms and heat
Temps are in the mid 60s early today, and with partly sunny skies, highs should hit the upper 70s with a nice breeze NNW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph at times through your afternoon. It’s a great break from the heat and storms.
More local headlines:
- New and exclusive information emerges about horrific attacks on women in Hamtramck
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side
- Cancer diagnosis pushes Shelby Township family to help others
News from across Michigan
- Motorist dies, state police trooper injured in three-vehicle crash north of Lansing
- How will 2nd Democratic debates in Detroit compare to 1st in Miami?
- University working to get more students to work as nurse practitioners in rural Michigan areas
National and international headlines
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Tigers beat Blue Jays 4-3 on Castellanos' HR in 10th
- Shane Lowry clinches Claret Jug for first major title
LOCAL 4 Health
LOCAL 4 Travel
Submit a news tip
