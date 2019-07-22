DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 22, 2019

DTE Energy is still working to restore power to customers who lost it during this weekend's storms. The company is calling it the second largest storm in its history. About 250,000 customers remain without power as of Monday morning. Restoration is not expected to be fully completed until Wednesday.

The 110th annual NAACP National Convention continues today at Cobo Center in Detroit. Check out the full schedule of speakers and events here, where you may also watch it live. A Democratic presidential candidates forum is scheduled for Wednesday.

It started about 4 p.m. Sunday at the home on Winchester Street near Evergreen Road and I-696. Police were able to get inside the home and found a man dead. But the woman was not taken into custody until 10 hours later.

According to police, a 24-year-old man, who was driving a 2011 Buick Regal, was involved in a crash with another car at the intersection of Livernois and Davison just before 2 a.m.

Temps are in the mid 60s early today, and with partly sunny skies, highs should hit the upper 70s with a nice breeze NNW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph at times through your afternoon. It’s a great break from the heat and storms.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

LOCAL 4 Travel

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/all-about-michigan/michigan-travel.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.