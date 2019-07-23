DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 23, 2019
Man wanted in connection with deadly beating after crash
Police are looking for 23-year-old Lawrence James Davis after he allegedly fatally attacked 24-year old Tyler Wingate. Police said the attack happened Monday at 1:50 a.m. at the Pure Gas Station at the intersection of West Davision and Livernois in Detroit.
91,000 DTE customers remain without power
Some people have been without power for five days in southeastern Michigan. DTE Energy said hundreds of worker are rushing to restore service.
Gold Dollar Bar believed to be total loss after fire
Crews battled a fire at a once legendary concert venue, the Gold Dollar Bar, on Monday evening. The building had been abandoned for nearly 20 years and is believed to be a total loss after the fire.
Weather: Shower chances return tonight
It's a cool start Tuesday with shower chances increasing later. Here's the latest forecast.
More local headlines:
- NAACP Convention in Detroit: Here's what's happening today
- Aretha Franklin's $1.2 million Bloomfield Hills home hits market
- Man, woman face prostitution charges after caught in 'lewd act' by police at Troy massage parlor
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- Trump administration proposal could kick 3 million off food stamps
- Parents of 1-year-old girl who fell to her death on ship in Puerto Rico blame cruise line
- Detroit Pistons roster: A look at who's new and who left
- Ouch: NFL writer predicts Detroit Lions to finish in last place
