A utility lineman works to help restore power to customers in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 23, 2019

Police are looking for 23-year-old Lawrence James Davis after he allegedly fatally attacked 24-year old Tyler Wingate. Police said the attack happened Monday at 1:50 a.m. at the Pure Gas Station at the intersection of West Davision and Livernois in Detroit.

Some people have been without power for five days in southeastern Michigan. DTE Energy said hundreds of worker are rushing to restore service.

Crews battled a fire at a once legendary concert venue, the Gold Dollar Bar, on Monday evening. The building had been abandoned for nearly 20 years and is believed to be a total loss after the fire.

It's a cool start Tuesday with shower chances increasing later. Here's the latest forecast.

