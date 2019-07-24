After the rain on the Detroit River -- PaulB/StormPins

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 24, 2019

The NAACP's Democratic Presidential Candidates Forum at the 110th National Convention will be held today in Detroit. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at Cobo Center. The forum offers candidates and convention attendees alike the opportunity to discuss solutions to some of the most critical issues we face as a nation. Watch live here.

Watch: Candidates arrive in Detroit ahead of NAACP presidential forum

Investigators said the victim was leaving the gas station when another person had taken several bags of chips. The 27-year-old clerk came from behind the counter, armed with a gun, and fired a shot through the front glass door.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, DTE Energy was reporting power had been restored to all but 14,000 customers affected by the weekend storms.

This feels like a spring forecast. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry all day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and the humidity remains very comfortable for late July.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress Watch NBC News coverage of Mueller's testimony below starting at 8:15 a.m.



For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

LOCAL 4 Travel

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/all-about-michigan/michigan-travel.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.