DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 24, 2019
Democratic presidential candidates forum in Detroit
The NAACP's Democratic Presidential Candidates Forum at the 110th National Convention will be held today in Detroit. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at Cobo Center. The forum offers candidates and convention attendees alike the opportunity to discuss solutions to some of the most critical issues we face as a nation. Watch live here.
Watch: Candidates arrive in Detroit ahead of NAACP presidential forum
Innocent bystander shot at gas station
Investigators said the victim was leaving the gas station when another person had taken several bags of chips. The 27-year-old clerk came from behind the counter, armed with a gun, and fired a shot through the front glass door.
14,000 still without power
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, DTE Energy was reporting power had been restored to all but 14,000 customers affected by the weekend storms.
Weather: Cool, sunny and dry
This feels like a spring forecast. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry all day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and the humidity remains very comfortable for late July.
- Dearborn burger franchise delays opening after backlash
- Police looking to ID person of interest in Detroit triple shooting
- Man to face trial in fatal stabbing of grandfather at child's first birthday party at Utica park
- Former principal sues Ann Arbor Schools, claiming district terminated her because she's Caucasian
- Judge delays decision on whether former Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon will face trial
- Michigan State Police: Texas woman was driving drunk with children in vehicle
- WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress
- Watch NBC News coverage of Mueller's testimony below starting at 8:15 a.m.
- Lost power in Michigan? You may be eligible for credit on next bill
- Farmington bridal shop closure leaves bridesmaids scrambling months before wedding
