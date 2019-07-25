A view of the Renaissance Center along the Detroit River on July 25, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 25, 2019

Novi police are asking people to avoid the neighborhood near 10 Mile and Beck roads as officers work to safely resolve this situation.

The family of Tyler Wingate, 24, a Berkley native, is mourning the loss of the young man who was fatally beaten after a car cash in Detroit. Police have identified the suspect as Lawrence James Davis, 23, who is still on the run.

It’s unclear if the car was stolen during a carjacking or not, but this started when two men stole the car near a gas station on Houston Whittier and Hayes streets on the city’s east side.

Brandon Roux: Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, and then we’ll see a great stretch of sunshine warming most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario into the mid 80s as the humidity remains manageable and the winds are light WNW 5-10 mph.

