DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 25, 2019
Suicidal man barricaded inside home
Novi police are asking people to avoid the neighborhood near 10 Mile and Beck roads as officers work to safely resolve this situation.
Family pleads for killer to come forward
The family of Tyler Wingate, 24, a Berkley native, is mourning the loss of the young man who was fatally beaten after a car cash in Detroit. Police have identified the suspect as Lawrence James Davis, 23, who is still on the run.
Suspected car thieves ram Detroit police vehicle
It’s unclear if the car was stolen during a carjacking or not, but this started when two men stole the car near a gas station on Houston Whittier and Hayes streets on the city’s east side.
Weather: Isolated showers not ruled out
Brandon Roux: Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, and then we’ll see a great stretch of sunshine warming most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario into the mid 80s as the humidity remains manageable and the winds are light WNW 5-10 mph.
More local headlines:
- Mother accused of driving drunk with children in car when she crashed into ditch at Camp Dearborn
- Homeless man charged with breaking into Royal Oak pizzeria
- Kroger manager accused of assaulting boys over where they parked bikes
- Deputies believe Pontiac man killed missing father of 7 last seen getting into SUV
- Over bag of chips? Detroit gas station shooting under investigation
News from across Michigan
- Detroit man shoots alligator while vacationing near Saginaw
- Michigan court throws out DUI evidence; cop had wrong speed limit
- Army Reserve soldier from Michigan killed by falling tree during training
National and international headlines
- Trump claims victory in wake of Mueller testimony
- VIDEO: 3-year-old boy rescued from Atlanta airport conveyor belt
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Health
- Experts say hot baths help you fall asleep faster, sleep better
- What you should know about swimmer's itch
LOCAL 4 Travel
