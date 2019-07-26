News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 26, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Sunset in Port Huron, Mich. (Kathy Steiner/StormPins)

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 26, 2019

Multiple freeways to close this weekend for roadwork

Full closures are planned on I-94, M-5 and M-59, while lanes will be closed on I-94, I-96, I-375, M-10 and M-39 from Friday evening to Monday morning. Here's the full list.

Woman cut out of vehicle after serious crash

The westbound lanes of 8 Mile Road had to be closed at Woodward Avenue this morning. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. A Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled over after being hit by a sedan going at a high rate of speed.

DTE answers questions after massive power outages

Many people went days in the dark before their power was finally restored. The energy company answered questions from customers this week. Hear what company executives had to say here.

 Weather: Humidity icreases this weekend 

It’s going to be a very warm weekend flirting with 90°F both days in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Here's the forecast.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

Sports news

