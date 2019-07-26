DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 26, 2019

Full closures are planned on I-94, M-5 and M-59, while lanes will be closed on I-94, I-96, I-375, M-10 and M-39 from Friday evening to Monday morning. Here's the full list.

The westbound lanes of 8 Mile Road had to be closed at Woodward Avenue this morning. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. A Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled over after being hit by a sedan going at a high rate of speed.

Many people went days in the dark before their power was finally restored. The energy company answered questions from customers this week. Hear what company executives had to say here.

It’s going to be a very warm weekend flirting with 90°F both days in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Here's the forecast.

