DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 26, 2019
Multiple freeways to close this weekend for roadwork
Full closures are planned on I-94, M-5 and M-59, while lanes will be closed on I-94, I-96, I-375, M-10 and M-39 from Friday evening to Monday morning. Here's the full list.
Woman cut out of vehicle after serious crash
The westbound lanes of 8 Mile Road had to be closed at Woodward Avenue this morning. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. A Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled over after being hit by a sedan going at a high rate of speed.
DTE answers questions after massive power outages
Many people went days in the dark before their power was finally restored. The energy company answered questions from customers this week. Hear what company executives had to say here.
Weather: Humidity icreases this weekend
It’s going to be a very warm weekend flirting with 90°F both days in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Here's the forecast.
More local headlines:
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Health
- Experts say hot baths help you fall asleep faster, sleep better
- What you should know about swimmer's itch
LOCAL 4 Travel
Submit a news tip
