News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 27, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado

The shoreline on Glen Lake in northern Michigan. (Photo: Natasha Dado)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 27, 2019

Detroit SWAT Team searches for man charged in fatal beating of Berkley resident after car crash

The Detroit Police Department SWAT Team was on the move Friday night, checking a house near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street, looking for a man charged in connection with the fatal beating of a Berkley resident.

Detroit girl missing after running out of home with two boys from neighborhood

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl named Alaya Wedlow, who was last seen at her home in the 9000 block of Braile Street in Detroit on Friday evening. 

22-year-old shot and killed at Ypsilanti apartment complex after pool party

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of South Huron River Drive and Tuttle Hill Road in Ypsilanti shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, police said. 

 Weather: More hot and humid 

It will be more hot and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Read the forecast here. 

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own. 

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

 LOCAL   4   Traffic

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.