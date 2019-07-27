ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 27, 2019

The shoreline on Glen Lake in northern Michigan. (Photo: Natasha Dado)

The Detroit Police Department SWAT Team was on the move Friday night, checking a house near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street, looking for a man charged in connection with the fatal beating of a Berkley resident.

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl named Alaya Wedlow, who was last seen at her home in the 9000 block of Braile Street in Detroit on Friday evening.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of South Huron River Drive and Tuttle Hill Road in Ypsilanti shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, police said.

It will be more hot and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Read the forecast here.

July 30-31 -- The second Democratic presidential primary debate will be held in Detroit.

Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan

Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE

Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!

🚧 Traffic: Weekend construction guide 🚧 Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend.

