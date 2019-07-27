DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 27, 2019
Detroit SWAT Team searches for man charged in fatal beating of Berkley resident after car crash
The Detroit Police Department SWAT Team was on the move Friday night, checking a house near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street, looking for a man charged in connection with the fatal beating of a Berkley resident.
Detroit girl missing after running out of home with two boys from neighborhood
Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl named Alaya Wedlow, who was last seen at her home in the 9000 block of Braile Street in Detroit on Friday evening.
22-year-old shot and killed at Ypsilanti apartment complex after pool party
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of South Huron River Drive and Tuttle Hill Road in Ypsilanti shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, police said.
Weather: More hot and humid
It will be more hot and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Read the forecast here.
More local headlines:
- Wayne State University: Students may have been exposed to chickenpox
- Friday Finds: New music to check out today
- Mother warns others of I-75 dangers after near-fatal collision in Troy
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- NY man arrested at JFK wanted to kill US troops
- Coast Guard nabs $350 million in cocaine
- 2-year-old missing after parents' murder-suicide
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- July 30-31 -- The second Democratic presidential primary debate will be held in Detroit.
- Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan
- Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
Sports news
- What to watch in sports this weekend: Tour de France, WNBA All-Stars
- Another women's US team made history
LOCAL 4 Health
LOCAL 4 Traffic
🚧 Traffic: Weekend construction guide 🚧
Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend.
