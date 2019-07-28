ClickODetroit Morning Briefing -- July 28, 2019

News

By Natasha Dado

The shoreline on Glen Lake in northern Michigan. (Photo: Natasha Dado)

Crews responding to large fire at Detroit home on Joseph Campeau

Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that happened at a home on Joseph Campeau near St. Joseph just north of Mack and Gratiot.

Livingston County Health Department: Swine flu found in pigs at Fowlerville Family Fair

The Livingston County Health Department issued an important warning about swine flu this weekend. According to the health department, the Fowlerville Family Fair reported that pigs at the event tested positive for the disease.

Autism Hero Walk taking place Sunday at the Detroit Zoo

The Autism Hero Walk is taking place Sunday at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. The annual event attracts thousands of participants. The event is held in support of people with autism and their families. Registration for the event is open. Local 4's Larry Spruill was live from outside the Detroit Zoo this morning. Watch the video above for his full report. 

Judge denies challenge to new lead rules that followed Flint

A Michigan judge has rejected a legal challenge to the state's new rules governing lead in drinking water that were implemented after the Flint crisis.

 Weather: Hot and humid day ahead 

It will be warm Sunday with rain showers and storms possible. Read the full forecast here.  

