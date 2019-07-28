ClickODetroit Morning Briefing -- July 28, 2019

The shoreline on Glen Lake in northern Michigan. (Photo: Natasha Dado)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 28, 2019

Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that happened at a home on Joseph Campeau near St. Joseph just north of Mack and Gratiot.

The Livingston County Health Department issued an important warning about swine flu this weekend. According to the health department, the Fowlerville Family Fair reported that pigs at the event tested positive for the disease.

The Autism Hero Walk is taking place Sunday at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. The annual event attracts thousands of participants. The event is held in support of people with autism and their families. Registration for the event is open. Local 4's Larry Spruill was live from outside the Detroit Zoo this morning. Watch the video above for his full report.

A Michigan judge has rejected a legal challenge to the state's new rules governing lead in drinking water that were implemented after the Flint crisis.

It will be warm Sunday with rain showers and storms possible. Read the full forecast here.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

July 30-31 -- The second Democratic presidential primary debate will be held in Detroit.

Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan

Aug. 9 -- Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE

Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

LOCAL 4 Traffic

🚧 Traffic: Weekend construction guide 🚧 Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend.

Always check the live Traffic Map here.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.