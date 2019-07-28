ClickODetroit Morning Briefing -- July 28, 2019

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 28, 2019
Crews responding to large fire at Detroit home on Joseph Campeau
Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that happened at a home on Joseph Campeau near St. Joseph just north of Mack and Gratiot.
Livingston County Health Department: Swine flu found in pigs at Fowlerville Family Fair
The Livingston County Health Department issued an important warning about swine flu this weekend. According to the health department, the Fowlerville Family Fair reported that pigs at the event tested positive for the disease.
Autism Hero Walk taking place Sunday at the Detroit Zoo
The Autism Hero Walk is taking place Sunday at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. The annual event attracts thousands of participants. The event is held in support of people with autism and their families. Registration for the event is open. Local 4's Larry Spruill was live from outside the Detroit Zoo this morning. Watch the video above for his full report.
Judge denies challenge to new lead rules that followed Flint
A Michigan judge has rejected a legal challenge to the state's new rules governing lead in drinking water that were implemented after the Flint crisis.
Weather: Hot and humid day ahead
It will be warm Sunday with rain showers and storms possible. Read the full forecast here.
- Second protest held over gas station shooting on Detroit's west side
- Detroit prepares for Democratic presidential debates
- Detroit SWAT Team searches for man charged in fatal beating of Berkley man after car crash
- Lawsuit: Ariz. company piled up bodies, dismembered limbs
- Tropical Storm Erick expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday
- Dad of 1-year-old twins who died in hot car is distraught
- Free lipsticks for National Lipstick Day
- July 30-31 -- The second Democratic presidential primary debate will be held in Detroit.
- Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan
- Aug. 9 -- Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Tigers lose 8-1, fall 40 games below .500 mark
- What to watch in sports this weekend: Tour de France, WNBA All-Stars
🚧 Traffic: Weekend construction guide 🚧
Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend.
