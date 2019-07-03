DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 3, 2019
Power outages
After the storms last night, DTE Energy said about 36,700 customers didn't have power as of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. That's up from 30,000 customers without power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Boat rage video goes viral
This now viral video was taken over the weekend and led to a Macomb County man being arrested and charged. You can see the boat intentionally rams another boat.
Remembering Lee Iacocca
Lee Iacocca died Tuesday before 8 a.m. Iacocca joined Ford Motor Co. in 1946 and quickly climbed the ranks. By 1970, he was president, but was later fired by Henry Ford II. Watch the obit here.
Search for man with Autism
Akash Patel, 21, left his home for a walk around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He never returned.
Common summer viruses
Contrary to popular belief, there are still plenty of viruses going around, and two in particular are especially common even with nice weather. In the summer we don't usually have to contend with influenza -- that is mainly a winter illness -- and it is true that viruses that cause colds are more prominent in the winter. Here's what to watch for.
Weather: More rain
From Brand Roux: Highs will be in the mid 80s feeling like low 90s and we are all encouraged not to add too much pollution driving, doing lawn care, or working so car pool or ride your bike and avoid using gas powered lawn equipment. Scattered rain and thundershowers will mainly be near the Ohio Border and south through the afternoon, but we should see a few storms popping with the heat of the day.
More local headlines:
- Lake St. Clair boat rage video goes viral
- Rising water levels cause problems for Downriver communities
- Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94
- Chaotic video shows final moments of Detroit police chase that ended with fatal shooting
- Macomb County boater nearly loses finger at Jobbie Nooner
- Clinton Township police take suspected gunman into custody in Budd Park
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- 4-star Honolulu WR Roman Wilson commits to Michigan football over host of Pac-12 schools
- Moment of silence held before MLB game in memory of Tyler Skaggs
- Red Wings add Filppula, defenseman and goalie in free agency
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Good Health
all 4 Pets
Submit a news tip
