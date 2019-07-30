DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 30, 2019

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. both tonight and tomorrow night. Just like the first debates in Florida earlier this summer, there will be 20 candidates taking part, 10 on the first night and 10 on the second night. Here's everything you need to know.

There will be several debate watch parties being hosted at bars across the city. Check out a list of them here. You might even be planning your own watch party -- be sure to have this quiz on hand to see how well you know the candidates!

The speed limit is 55 mph on the Lodge Freeway, even if drivers are going 75. We took a closer look at why the limit on this freeway is lower than others while police crack down on speeding.

Brandon Roux: We do have more rain shower and isolated thundershower chances after lunch today through the afternoon, but they should be lighter and widely scattered.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 2 -- The Inaugural Frankenmuth Flower Festival 🌼

Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan 🗳️

Aug. 8 -- World Cat Day 🐱

Aug. 8 -- National Book Lovers Day 📚 ❤️

Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE

Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗

Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions open preseason vs. Buffalo Bills 🏈

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

LOCAL 4 Traffic

Attention drivers in Royal Oak and Pleasant Ridge: MDOT says it will invest $1.2 million on intersection and pedestrian safety improvements on the eastbound I-696 service drive (10 Mile Road) at the M-1 (Woodward Avenue) service drive, along with M-1 at Washington Avenue, and Washington Avenue over M-1. And that work all starts today.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.