DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 31, 2019

Here are seven takeaways from Tuesday night, the first of the two nights of CNN's Democratic debate in Detroit.

People who witnessed a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Detroit said the driver intentionally hit the victim.

When customers scan their Kroger card, the 50-cent fee is waived for cash back up to $100. There is a $3 fee for any amount higher than $100, according to Kroger.

Officials said the boy was playing a game called tips April 29 at a school in the 1270 block of Haggerty Road. When playing tips, players throw a rubber ball in the air and jump to catch it.

Brandon Roux:

Most of Metro Detroit stays partly sunny through the morning becoming partly cloudy as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. A few light showers are possible, especially near the Ohio Border or in our South Zone while most of us stay bone dry and mild with winds NNE 5-10 mph.

Aug. 2 -- The Inaugural Frankenmuth Flower Festival 🌼

Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan 🗳️

Aug. 8 -- World Cat Day 🐱

Aug. 8 -- National Book Lovers Day 📚 ❤️

Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE

Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔

