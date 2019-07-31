DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 31, 2019
7 takeaways from debate
Here are seven takeaways from Tuesday night, the first of the two nights of CNN's Democratic debate in Detroit.
Witnesses say car intentionally ran down man
People who witnessed a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Detroit said the driver intentionally hit the victim.
Kroger now charging fee for card users who want cash back
When customers scan their Kroger card, the 50-cent fee is waived for cash back up to $100. There is a $3 fee for any amount higher than $100, according to Kroger.
Boy, 10, charged with assault after throwing ball at classmate
Officials said the boy was playing a game called tips April 29 at a school in the 1270 block of Haggerty Road. When playing tips, players throw a rubber ball in the air and jump to catch it.
Weather: Cooler day
Brandon Roux:
Most of Metro Detroit stays partly sunny through the morning becoming partly cloudy as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. A few light showers are possible, especially near the Ohio Border or in our South Zone while most of us stay bone dry and mild with winds NNE 5-10 mph.
More local headlines:
News from across Michigan
- Police seek felon wanted in northern Michigan
- Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon to retire amid criminal charges
- Officials issue warning about massive uptick in Great Lakes drownings this year
National headlines
- AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
- Fed expected to cut rates for first time since financial crisis
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 2 -- The Inaugural Frankenmuth Flower Festival 🌼
- Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan 🗳️
- Aug. 8 -- World Cat Day 🐱
- Aug. 8 -- National Book Lovers Day 📚 ❤️
- Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Health
