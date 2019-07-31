News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 31, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

"Great view from Windsor" -- Bair/StormPins

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 31, 2019

7 takeaways from debate

Here are seven takeaways from Tuesday night, the first of the two nights of CNN's Democratic debate in Detroit.

Witnesses say car intentionally ran down man

People who witnessed a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Detroit said the driver intentionally hit the victim.

Kroger now charging fee for card users who want cash back

When customers scan their Kroger card, the 50-cent fee is waived for cash back up to $100. There is a $3 fee for any amount higher than $100, according to Kroger.

Boy, 10, charged with assault after throwing ball at classmate

Officials said the boy was playing a game called tips April 29 at a school in the 1270 block of Haggerty Road. When playing tips, players throw a rubber ball in the air and jump to catch it.

 Weather: Cooler day 

Brandon Roux:

Most of Metro Detroit stays partly sunny through the morning becoming partly cloudy as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. A few light showers are possible, especially near the Ohio Border or in our South Zone while most of us stay bone dry and mild with winds NNE 5-10 mph.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

  • Aug. 2 -- The Inaugural Frankenmuth Flower Festival 🌼
  • Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan 🗳️
  • Aug. 8 -- World Cat Day 🐱
  • Aug. 8 -- National Book Lovers Day 📚 ❤️
  • Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE 
  • Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
  • Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
  • Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
  • Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own. 

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

 LOCAL   4   Traffic

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.