DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 4, 2019
Justin Amash says he's leaving Republican party
Rep. Justin Amash, who represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday morning that he is leaving the Republican party.
What's closed, what's open today
Here's a list of stores and restaurants that are open or closed on this 4th of July holiday.
Michigan fireworks laws, safety tips to know
The laws about when fireworks can be used changed this year. Fireworks are permitted from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Here's what to know.
Beach closures
Unfortunately, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports 10 beaches in Michigan are currently closed due to high bacteria levels during the Independence Day week. Here's the list.
Weather: Afternoon storm chances
Brandon Roux: Scattered rain and thundershowers will be popping with the heat of the afternoon and you’ll want to make sure you have a safe spot to dodge a 30 minute shower or two this afternoon because of potential downpours and lightning. Just be prepared, and keep your plans in place.
More local headlines:
- Neighbors rush to help rescue family from fire that killed Sterling Heights woman
- Man takes first steps after construction zone accident nearly killed him
- Trooper hospitalized after undercover Michigan State Police car was involved in multicar crash
- Animal rescue at risk of losing building when city puts property up for bid
News from across Michigan
- Michigan's marijuana agency issues rules on sales, growing
- Funeral announced for 26-year-old woman killed at Traverse City hotel
- 100 and 102-year-old couple weds in town outside of Toledo
National and international headlines
- Live today: July 4 in Washington, Trump's ‘Salute to America' military event
- Fight continues over census citizenship question
Sports news
- Netherlands will face US in Women's World Cup final
- 3-star DE Kris Jenkins Jr. commits to Michigan football over 8 other Big Ten schools
- Ranking every game on the Michigan football schedule from easiest to most difficult
- Jared Lorenzen, former NFL quarterback, has died at 38
