DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 4, 2019

Rep. Justin Amash, who represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday morning that he is leaving the Republican party.

Here's a list of stores and restaurants that are open or closed on this 4th of July holiday.

The laws about when fireworks can be used changed this year. Fireworks are permitted from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Here's what to know.

Unfortunately, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports 10 beaches in Michigan are currently closed due to high bacteria levels during the Independence Day week. Here's the list.

Brandon Roux: Scattered rain and thundershowers will be popping with the heat of the afternoon and you’ll want to make sure you have a safe spot to dodge a 30 minute shower or two this afternoon because of potential downpours and lightning. Just be prepared, and keep your plans in place.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

