DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 6, 2019
Sources: Barricaded gunman in St. Clair Shores has died
A SWAT team and bomb squad units spent nearly a day and a half surrounding the home, waiting for the man to surrender.
Second earthquake hits Southern California
A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake swayed buildings and cracked foundations in Southern California on Friday night, sending terrified residents sleeping on the streets a day after another temblor hit.
Weather: Less hot Saturday with chance of rain showers
Today will be less hot with highs in the middle 80s. Rain showers and storms are possible.
More local headlines:
- 'I don't have words, just heartache:' Family grieving after young man beaten to death
- 3 men charged in deadly beating of Auburn Hills man left to die on Mound Road
- Clinton Township man charged with assault after Budd Park manhunt
- Metropark officer under investigation for alleged remarks
News from across Michigan
National headlines
- Earth under Southern California is rumbling
- Kanye West's new song has fans wondering if it's about Jay Z
- Customs agents crack down on fake goods
- NYPD officers buy shoplifter groceries instead of arresting her
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Busy international sports weekend ahead: Your guide to the biggest events
- Your guide to watch the 2019 Women's World Cup final
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- How to prevent bug bites and stings this summer
- CDC: Salmonella outbreak appears linked to Cavi brand papayas
all 4 Pets
Submit a news tip
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.