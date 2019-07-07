View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 7, 2019

Tehran has started to increase uranium enrichment beyond the purity threshold it agreed to as part of a landmark nuclear deal, the Iranian government announced Sunday.

Several eye drops and ointments exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced it will begin 30 construction projects Monday in Metro Detroit. MDOT expects the projects to be completed between the middle and end of July.

Metro Detroit will experience warmer temperatures Sunday without too much humidity. Highs will reach the low 80s.

