DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 7, 2019
Iran to breach uranium enrichment limits set by landmark nuclear deal
Tehran has started to increase uranium enrichment beyond the purity threshold it agreed to as part of a landmark nuclear deal, the Iranian government announced Sunday.
Several eye drops, ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled
Several eye drops and ointments exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile, the Food and Drug Administration said.
30 road projects across southeast Michigan to begin Monday
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced it will begin 30 construction projects Monday in Metro Detroit. MDOT expects the projects to be completed between the middle and end of July.
Weather: Warm temperatures without high humidity
Metro Detroit will experience warmer temperatures Sunday without too much humidity. Highs will reach the low 80s.
More local headlines:
- How a Facebook post helped a Ford worker save a GM worker's life
- 30-hour standoff in St. Clair Shores ends with 2 dead
- Freeways, neighborhoods across Metro Detroit flood
- Flooding closes freeways in Macomb County
- Up to 3,000 gallons of untreated sewage spill into Huron River
News from across Michigan
National headlines
- 5 earthquake myths debunked
- Five people found dead inside Missouri apartment
- Florida man found dead with 100 dog bites
- Kevin Spacey pretrial hearing may bring actor, accuser face-to-face
- Sicilian ghost town refuses to die
- This 'wine theme park' will make you reconsider your next vacation
- Yearning for a unique getaway? This lighthouse offers overnight stays
- 'Healing Helpers' provide comfort for kids undergoing surgeries
- How to prevent bug bites and stings this summer
