DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 8, 2019

With 30 construction projects kicking off today in Metro Detroit, a line of orange barrels is a sight we're going to have to get used to. Here's the list.

Police announced Sunday a body found has been identified as Lily Camara, a 28-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday, July 2. A homicide investigation is underway.

While the argument to trade for Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is split among fans, there's no debate that the Pistons are one of a few teams who could pull the trigger.

Only 16 bands remain! Vote in Round 3 today.

Brandon Roux: You can expect mostly sunshine around Metro Detroit on this Monday and high temps in the mid 80s this afternoon.

