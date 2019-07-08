DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 8, 2019
Road construction projects
With 30 construction projects kicking off today in Metro Detroit, a line of orange barrels is a sight we're going to have to get used to. Here's the list.
Ferndale homicide investigation
Police announced Sunday a body found has been identified as Lily Camara, a 28-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday, July 2. A homicide investigation is underway.
Pistons trade scenario
While the argument to trade for Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is split among fans, there's no debate that the Pistons are one of a few teams who could pull the trigger.
Classic Rock Bracket Round 3
Only 16 bands remain! Vote in Round 3 today.
Weather: Cooler start today
Brandon Roux: You can expect mostly sunshine around Metro Detroit on this Monday and high temps in the mid 80s this afternoon.
More local headlines:
- 30-hour standoff in St. Clair Shores ends with 2 dead
- Person shot at apartment complex in Inkster
- Detroit Archdiocese suspends pastor due to 'credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor'
- Detroit festival criticized for race-based ticket prices
News from across Michigan
- J.C. Penney store closes after more than 90 years
- 39 best places to work in Michigan, according to Forbes
National and international headlines
- Affordable Care Act faces new court test
- Trump: 'I want the press to go in and see' migrant detention centers
