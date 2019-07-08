News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 8, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Cat tails in Troy, Mich. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 8, 2019

Road construction projects

With 30 construction projects kicking off today in Metro Detroit, a line of orange barrels is a sight we're going to have to get used to. Here's the list.

Ferndale homicide investigation

Police announced Sunday a body found has been identified as Lily Camara, a 28-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday, July 2. A homicide investigation is underway.

Pistons trade scenario

While the argument to trade for Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is split among fans, there's no debate that the Pistons are one of a few teams who could pull the trigger.

Classic Rock Bracket Round 3

Only 16 bands remain! Vote in Round 3 today.

 Weather: Cooler start today 

Brandon Roux: You can expect mostly sunshine around Metro Detroit on this Monday and high temps in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

 LOCAL   4   Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all  4  Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.