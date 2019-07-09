DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 9, 2019
2 adults, 2 children injured in shooting
Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured four people including two children Tuesday morning at a home on MacKenzie Street near Joy and Livernois roads. It's unclear what led to this shooting that caused critical injuries.
Fire at Sterling Axle Plant
Firefighters were at the Ford Sterling Axle plant on Tuesday morning working to put out a fire in a machine.
New Detroit FCA plant supplier announcement
Mayor Duggan and industry leaders are set to announce the first "major supplier" for the new FCA assembly plant that's under construction on the city's east side.
Woman fatally shot on east side
A 28-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a home on Detrot's east side early Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the situation at a home on Nottingham Road near Mack Avenue.
Weather: Great summer day
Brandon Roux: The Canadian wildfire smoke and a few high clouds today, otherwise we’ll see tons of sunshine all day today and temperatures will respond nicely. The humidity is still low so highs in the mid 80s won’t have a terrible heat index or "feels like" problem so these are the days when you can get some of that yard work done without turning into a pool of sweat.
More local headlines:
- Boater who went overboard in Lake Saint Clair found alive
- Police investigate deadly crash on Big Beaver Road at John R in Troy
- Detroit concert organizers say ticket prices were different for white people due to wealth gap
- Detroit man believes he contracted illness that hospitalized him while in Dominican Republic
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.