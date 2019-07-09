A view of Detroit during sunset from Windsor. (Mark Hewer)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 9, 2019

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured four people including two children Tuesday morning at a home on MacKenzie Street near Joy and Livernois roads. It's unclear what led to this shooting that caused critical injuries.

Firefighters were at the Ford Sterling Axle plant on Tuesday morning working to put out a fire in a machine.

Mayor Duggan and industry leaders are set to announce the first "major supplier" for the new FCA assembly plant that's under construction on the city's east side.

A 28-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a home on Detrot's east side early Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the situation at a home on Nottingham Road near Mack Avenue.

Brandon Roux: The Canadian wildfire smoke and a few high clouds today, otherwise we’ll see tons of sunshine all day today and temperatures will respond nicely. The humidity is still low so highs in the mid 80s won’t have a terrible heat index or "feels like" problem so these are the days when you can get some of that yard work done without turning into a pool of sweat.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

Sports news

LOCAL 4 Good Health

all 4 Pets

