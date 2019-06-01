DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 1, 2019
What we know about the shooting that left 12 people dead in Virginia Beach
At least 12 are dead and four others injured after a shooting Friday afternoon at the Virginia Beach municipal center.
Mega Millions jackpot goes up to nearly half a billion dollars
Tuesday's jackpot will be the game's 7th largest.
Detroit Grand Prix is talk of the town: Here's what to know
The Grand Prix is on Belle Isle this weekend.
Weather: Stormy Saturday with summer-like conditions
There is marginal risk for strong to severe storms in southeast Michigan Saturday. The region could also experience heavy downpours, hail, damaging winds and lightning.
- See the full forecast here.
- Paul Gross: Thunderstorms, torrential downpours to begin developing Saturday afternoon
More local headlines:
- Detroit Tigers 72-hour sale ends tomorrow
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list for May 31-June 3, 2019
- Detroit police trying to piece together what happened after man allegedly kidnapped 5-year-old boy
- Comedian Dave Chappelle returns to Detroit for 2 shows in June
News from across Michigan
- Indiana man electrocuted on Michigan construction site
- Michigan AG: Parole board decision puts public safety at risk
- Michigan man gets prison in fire that killed his mother, sister
National headlines
- 7-year-old donates $22,000 for border wall
- Tariffs take toll on trucking industry
- US' top North Korea diplomat 'doesn't know' if Kim executed official
- Virginia Beach mourns as police look for answers after gunman kills 12
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Meet the Detroit Grand Prix's No. 1 volunteer
- Should Detroit Tigers give Nick Ramirez a chance in starting rotation?
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Health
- Beaumont offering free mammograms to uninsured, underinsured women in Metro Detroit
- Michigan rapper NF details personal struggles, addresses mental health in honest new track
all 4 Pets
Submit a news tip
