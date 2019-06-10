DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 10, 2019
Innocent woman injured by driver fleeing police
A 49-year-old woman is in critical condition after a driver fleeing police Monday morning in Roseville struck the woman's Mercury Sable at 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.
Serial killer case update expected
Detroit police are expected to release new information Monday on their investigation into a serial killer on the city's east side.
Weather: Rainy start, then wind
From Brandon Roux: Morning temps are in the 60s and highs may not get warmer than room temperature outside. We may see some low 70s but a cold front is pushing through and the winds will kick up as temps slowly fall through the mid afternoon.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- 22 charged in Michigan child sex sting operation
- Firefighter jumps into action to help shooting victim near Greektown bar
- 2 injured in house fire in Southwest Detroit
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Michigan baseball defeats No. 1 UCLA to advance to College World Series for first time in 35 years
- Bruins force Game 7 for Stanley Cup, beating the Blues 5-1
- Raptors stun Warriors with Game 4 win, take commanding 3-1 lead in NBA Finals
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.