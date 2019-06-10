A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline on June 10, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 10, 2019

A 49-year-old woman is in critical condition after a driver fleeing police Monday morning in Roseville struck the woman's Mercury Sable at 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Detroit police are expected to release new information Monday on their investigation into a serial killer on the city's east side.

From Brandon Roux: Morning temps are in the 60s and highs may not get warmer than room temperature outside. We may see some low 70s but a cold front is pushing through and the winds will kick up as temps slowly fall through the mid afternoon.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.