DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 11, 2019
Missing dog found safe after 73 days
In March, Hazel wandered from her Traverse City home while her family was on vacation. WPBN reports the family began searching for the dog as soon as they returned.
The price tag on fixing Oakland County's roads
In Oakland County, only 16 percent of roads under the county's road commission are considered to be in good condition. Some 62 percent are in poor condition and 23 percent are rated "OK."
Motherhood is hard -- so shamelessly ask for help
In our latest parenting blog, producer Meaghan St. Pierre discusses how mothers and fathers can help each other out with their busy lives.
Weather: Great summer-like day
From Brandon Roux:
kies will be mostly sunny most of the day today as highs head into the mid and upper 70s and yes, a few Metro Detroit neighborhoods may hit 80°F. The winds are still a little pesky SW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph later this afternoon.
More local headlines:
- Murdered woman's daughter knows suspect in Detroit serial killer case
- Man to be sentenced for hit-and-run of 12-year-old bicyclist in Pontiac
- Warren man killed in single-vehicle crash on Southfield Road
- Murder suspect barricades self in Taylor townhouse when Detroit police try to arrest him
News from across Michigan
- Gov. Whitmer requests presidential disaster declaration to help Wayne County flooding victims
- Father dies week after Michigan crash that killed daughter
National headlines
- Helicopter crash renews calls to ban flights over Manhattan
- Alabama governor signs chemical castration bill into law
- Golden State Warriors survive Game 5 of NBA finals
- Red Sox legend David Ortiz now in a Boston hospital
