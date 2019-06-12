News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 12, 2019

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A view of the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River on June 12, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 12, 2019

GM to announce Flint investment

President Mark Reuss is expected to announce a $150 million investment into the Flint Assembly plant.

How to identify, report dangerous hogweed

Giant Hogweed is a public health hazard that ranks up there higher than poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac in respect to its potential to harm humans.

 Weather: Storms tonight 

Enjoy the day, then expect storms tonight.

Here is the full forecast.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

 LOCAL   4   Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all  4  Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.