DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 12, 2019
GM to announce Flint investment
President Mark Reuss is expected to announce a $150 million investment into the Flint Assembly plant.
How to identify, report dangerous hogweed
Giant Hogweed is a public health hazard that ranks up there higher than poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac in respect to its potential to harm humans.
Weather: Storms tonight
Enjoy the day, then expect storms tonight.
- Teen bullied on Bloomfield Hills school bus hopes to motivate next generation
- Former Warren police officer's bond set at $1 million after allegedly threatening doctor
- Detroit police seek pregnant teen who ran away during doctor's visit
- Suspected drunk driver hits garage in Dearborn
- Family of 4 rescued after getting stranded canoeing in Lake Superior
- William Strampel trial: Jury deliberations to continue
- Michigan man gets 16 years in prison for 4-year-old boy's beating death
- Tiger Woods talks possibility of catching Jack Nicklaus
- US breaks scoring record in emphatic Women's World Cup display
- Painful memory: It's been 10 years since Wings lost Game 7 to Penguins
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.