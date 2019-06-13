DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 13, 2019
Security guards on strike in Detroit
The guards are employed by Secur-America. They work at several buildings owned by Dan Gilbert. They include the First National Building, One Campus Martius, One Woodward, Chrysler House, Chase Tower, Ally Center and Federal Reserve.
Plan seeks to curb drunken behavior on rivers
The plan announced Wednesday includes public service announcements, informational signs and outreach aimed at improving people’s behavior.
Weather: Scattered rain and thunder
Look out for rain and thundershowers today before we can enjoy some nicer weather Friday. But what does the weekend have in store for us?
More local headlines:
- Former Detroit home of Ulysses S. Grant being relocated to Eastern Market
- 40-year-old man in custody as police investigate murder in Marysville
- Community on Detroit's east side remains on high alert over serial killer
News from across Michigan
- Michigan man files lawsuit in melon salmonella outbreak
- Michigan congressman's PFAS bill has hearing today
- Michigan State Police, AG to vigilantes targeting sexual predators: Leave it to us
National headlines
