The view west from atop the Penobscot Building on June 13, 2019 in Detroit (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 13, 2019

The guards are employed by Secur-America. They work at several buildings owned by Dan Gilbert. They include the First National Building, One Campus Martius, One Woodward, Chrysler House, Chase Tower, Ally Center and Federal Reserve.

The plan announced Wednesday includes public service announcements, informational signs and outreach aimed at improving people’s behavior.

Look out for rain and thundershowers today before we can enjoy some nicer weather Friday. But what does the weekend have in store for us?

See the full forecast here.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.