ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 14, 2019

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

From @erinjphotographs - "I'm okay with storm season continuing 🌧️"

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 14, 2019

School leader accused of making slave comment

He allegedly said something to the effect of, "If you want a good slave master, you have to be good slaves." The comment was made to a class that was about 50 percent black students and 50 percent white students.

Fatal shooting in Eastpointe

Eastpointe police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning near a senior living facility near 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

 Weather: Weekend showers 

Your afternoon and evening outdoor plans are good to go, but we do have rain chances coming overnight.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National headlines

 LOCAL   4    Help Me Hank

Sports news

 LOCAL   4   Defenders

 LOCAL   4   Good Health

all  4  Pets

