From @erinjphotographs - "I'm okay with storm season continuing 🌧️"

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 14, 2019

He allegedly said something to the effect of, "If you want a good slave master, you have to be good slaves." The comment was made to a class that was about 50 percent black students and 50 percent white students.

Eastpointe police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning near a senior living facility near 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Your afternoon and evening outdoor plans are good to go, but we do have rain chances coming overnight.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.