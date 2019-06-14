DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 14, 2019
School leader accused of making slave comment
He allegedly said something to the effect of, "If you want a good slave master, you have to be good slaves." The comment was made to a class that was about 50 percent black students and 50 percent white students.
Fatal shooting in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning near a senior living facility near 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.
Weather: Weekend showers
Your afternoon and evening outdoor plans are good to go, but we do have rain chances coming overnight.
More local headlines:
- Beloved Roseville handyman has stolen bike replaced
- Brighton police still investigating motive in murder-suicide
- Warren mother suspected of driving drunk with two children in car
- Residents want city-owned home connected to Detroit serial killer case demolished
News from across Michigan
- Attorney general warns online vigilante to stop chasing child predators
- Clinton Township joins growing list of communities opting out of marijuana sales
- Ann Arbor Distilling Co. releases new Fox River Michigan Whiskey
National headlines
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Raptors win first NBA championship beating Warriors 114-110
- Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Good Health
all 4 Pets
