DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 15, 2019
Son accused of beating father to death with golf club in Marysville
Police say a Marysville man murdered his father with a golf club.
Vigil to be held tonight for victim of Detroit serial killer
The friends and family of Tammy Jones, one of three woman killed by a suspected serial killer in Detroit, are preparing for a vigil tonight.
Weather: Father's Day Weekend Forecast
Rain will return Saturday and Sunday. ☔
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- VIDEO: Celebrate the life of music icon Prince in Detroit Saturday
- 13 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
- Hairbrush could link missing woman to Detroit serial killer case
- Neighborhood of tiny homes grows on Detroit's east side
- Neighbors spar over geese removal in Commerce Township
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan lung transplant recipient honored for 20 years of giving back
- Split Michigan House OKs plan to shift fuel taxes to roads
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- Ways to spend Father's Day and give back at the same time
- Volkswagen's factory workers in the US reject union
- Woman arrested in the death of former Arkansas state senator
- Robotic arms help 'Iron Kid' move again
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.