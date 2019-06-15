From @erinjphotographs - "I'm okay with storm season continuing 🌧️"

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 15, 2019

Police say a Marysville man murdered his father with a golf club.

The friends and family of Tammy Jones, one of three woman killed by a suspected serial killer in Detroit, are preparing for a vigil tonight.

Weather: Father's Day Weekend Forecast

Rain will return Saturday and Sunday. ☔

Read the full forecast here.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.