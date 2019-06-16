DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 16, 2019
Vehicle pinned under semi truck in horrific Detroit crash that killed 2 men
Police are investigating a car crash on Detroit’s east side that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of Van Dyke Street and 7 Mile Road that left two men dead.
Over 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps recalled
A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.
Ways to spend Father's Day and give back at the same time
It comes every year on the third Sunday of June. Father's Day can be a struggle to find the right gift or activity to celebrate dad.
Weather: Father's Day forecast
Scattered showers are possible throughout the day with highs reaching the 70s. ☔
More local headlines:
- Police search for man considered armed and dangerous after deadly Oak Park shooting
- Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with gas station robbery on city's west side
- Sunday on Local 4 News at 11: From half a heart to high school graduation
- Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday
- 13 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- This Father's Day ad honoring stepfathers will definitely make you cry
- 4 people found dead in an Iowa house after guest runs out and asks bystander to call 911
- Washington state waterfront landowners get an unusual request
- Saudi crown prince blames Iran for Gulf of Oman tanker attacks
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Oakland County health officials: First 2019 case of West Nile virus found in mosquito
- Spending time in nature boosts health, study finds
all 4 Pets
