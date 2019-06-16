From @erinjphotographs - "I'm okay with storm season continuing 🌧️"

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 16, 2019

Police are investigating a car crash on Detroit’s east side that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of Van Dyke Street and 7 Mile Road that left two men dead.

A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.

It comes every year on the third Sunday of June. Father's Day can be a struggle to find the right gift or activity to celebrate dad.

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day with highs reaching the 70s. ☔

