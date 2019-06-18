DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 18, 2019
Man missing year after going to music festival
There have been possible sightings and word of him possibly joining a cult. Investigators want to know if this was a case of murder. Kevin Graves, 28, took a trip with his girlfriend last June to the small town of Rothbury, Michigan, for the Electric Forest music festival.
Woman crying foul after getting hit by baseball at Tigers game
Carey Mason's lawsuit is back in court today. She is blaming a security guard for distracting her at the game back in 2015.
Man buys Hell
YouTube star and musician Elijah Daniel says he's the new owner of Hell, Michigan -- and he's renamed it "Gay Hell." He said it is an act of protest against the Trump administration recently rejecting requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow flag, a symbol of gay pride, during the month of June in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month.
Weather: Sunshine today
Enjoy some sun today because we're heading for a couple more days with rain chances.
More local headlines:
- Detroit serial killer case draws attention to vacant homes
- Detroit River high water levels creating problems for residents
- 27-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit's east side
- Dearborn Heights police seek person who set fire to bar shed
- Ferndale police looking to ID man accused of masturbating, watching someone in bar bathroom
News from across Michigan
- 'Gay Hell' -- Rapper, YouTube star says he bought Hell, Michigan in protest of Trump policy
- DNR officer saves woman who was in Michigan river for 45 minutes after kayak overturned
National and international headlines
- Nevada sues opioid manufacturers, distributors
- California joins states flying Pride flag this month
- The Grand Canyon is officially an International Dark Sky Park
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
