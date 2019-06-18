ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 18, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront on June 8, 2019. (WDIV)

There have been possible sightings and word of him possibly joining a cult. Investigators want to know if this was a case of murder. Kevin Graves, 28, took a trip with his girlfriend last June to the small town of Rothbury, Michigan, for the Electric Forest music festival.

Carey Mason's lawsuit is back in court today. She is blaming a security guard for distracting her at the game back in 2015.

YouTube star and musician Elijah Daniel says he's the new owner of Hell, Michigan -- and he's renamed it "Gay Hell." He said it is an act of protest against the Trump administration recently rejecting requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow flag, a symbol of gay pride, during the month of June in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month.

Enjoy some sun today because we're heading for a couple more days with rain chances.

