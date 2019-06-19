DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 19, 2019
Michigan summer outlook
The Local 4 Casters take a close look at why we have been experiencing such wet, cool weather and what kind of summer weather we should expect.
Weather: Muggy with rain
We will see scattered rain and thundershowers popping with the peak heat of the day sometime after 1 or 2 p.m.
More local headlines:
- Man shot inside Nicky D's Coney Island on Detroit's west side
- Home invasion suspect fatally shot on Detroit's west side
- WATCH: Police chase Macomb County drug suspect through swampy area
- WATCH: Plymouth Township firefighters rescue swan stuck in water in Hines Park
- Belle Isle conservatory reopening after $2.5M renovation
News from across Michigan
- Want to quit smoking? Michigan's offering free nicotine patches, gum to help you kick the habit
- Michigan opioid prescriptions down 15 percent in 2018
- Police: Mother intentionally drives into Michigan river with twin 9-year-old daughters in car
National and international headlines
- This hilarious Michigan baseball slide absolutely did not go as planned
- Jordan? Messi? Nope, highest-paid athlete ever was Roman charioteer, historians say
