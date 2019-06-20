The sunrise in Sterling Heights -- Dawn Klein/StormPins

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 20, 2019

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says an estimated 15 million Americans admit to driving under the influence of marijuana.

See the report here.

In Orkin's list of top mosquito cities in America, Detroit ranks No. 4. With that in mind, here are ways you can prevent mosquito bites and viruses.

a growing number of camps are requiring children to be vaccinated. In fact, when it comes to the measles, some camps are even demanding kids to be vaccinated regardless of religious reasons.

From Brandon Roux: Temps are in the lower 60s and with clouds and showers likely through the early afternoon, highs will fall just short of 70°F.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

Sports news

LOCAL 4 Defenders

LOCAL 4 Good Health

all 4 Pets

Submit a news tip

