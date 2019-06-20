DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 20, 2019
Millions of Americans admit to driving high
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says an estimated 15 million Americans admit to driving under the influence of marijuana.
Mosquitoes: How to protect you and your family
In Orkin's list of top mosquito cities in America, Detroit ranks No. 4. With that in mind, here are ways you can prevent mosquito bites and viruses.
Summer camps requiring measles vaccinations
a growing number of camps are requiring children to be vaccinated. In fact, when it comes to the measles, some camps are even demanding kids to be vaccinated regardless of religious reasons.
Weather: Cool, rainy
From Brandon Roux: Temps are in the lower 60s and with clouds and showers likely through the early afternoon, highs will fall just short of 70°F.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Woman says she jumped out of moving Uber to escape driver who tried to kidnap her in Detroit
- Oakland County doctor gets prison time for role in opioid scheme
- FBI works to identify homicide victims at Plymouth cemetery
- Suspect in Detroit serial killer case expected in court on sexual assault charges
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- NBA trade rumors: Pistons get Tony Snell, first-round pick from Bucks for Jon Leuer
- Here are the 2018-19 NHL awards winners
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.