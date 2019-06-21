A view of the Detroit riverfront on June 21, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 21, 2019

Workers at Faurecia Interiors Systems Inc. in Saline went on strike shortly after midnight Friday.

"We've been out here since 1:30 in the morning. We're out here just supporting the union, you know," said Jordyn Uranga, a UAW captain with Local 892. "But mostly we're just hoping to get the best deal we can get for the next four years."

An Uber driver was traveling with a passenger when two cars hit the Uber vehicle, forcing it to pull over on the northbound side of Lodge Freeway near I-75. That's when two people exited those vehicles and robbed the Uber passenger.

A video shows an incident out of Colorado where a brawl between adults occurred at a baseball game with athletes who were just 7 years old. The parents were upset over a call made by a 13-year-old umpire. Nothing like that has ever happened at Plymouth-Canton but the president of the Little League team wants to keep it that way.

Summer starts today with gorgeous weather -- here's what to expect this weekend.

