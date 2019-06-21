ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 21, 2019

News

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A view of the Detroit riverfront on June 21, 2019. (WDIV)

Auto parts workers strike

Workers at Faurecia Interiors Systems Inc. in Saline went on strike shortly after midnight Friday.

"We've been out here since 1:30 in the morning. We're out here just supporting the union, you know," said Jordyn Uranga, a UAW captain with Local 892. "But mostly we're just hoping to get the best deal we can get for the next four years."

Uber passenger robbed on Lodge Freeway

An Uber driver was traveling with a passenger when two cars hit the Uber vehicle, forcing it to pull over on the northbound side of Lodge Freeway near I-75. That's when two people exited those vehicles and robbed the Uber passenger.

Keeping the peace at little league games

A video shows an incident out of Colorado where a brawl between adults occurred at a baseball game with athletes who were just 7 years old. The parents were upset over a call made by a 13-year-old umpire. Nothing like that has ever happened at Plymouth-Canton but the president of the Little League team wants to keep it that way.

 Weather: Summer starts 

Summer starts today with gorgeous weather -- here's what to expect this weekend.

