DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 21, 2019
Auto parts workers strike
Workers at Faurecia Interiors Systems Inc. in Saline went on strike shortly after midnight Friday.
"We've been out here since 1:30 in the morning. We're out here just supporting the union, you know," said Jordyn Uranga, a UAW captain with Local 892. "But mostly we're just hoping to get the best deal we can get for the next four years."
Uber passenger robbed on Lodge Freeway
An Uber driver was traveling with a passenger when two cars hit the Uber vehicle, forcing it to pull over on the northbound side of Lodge Freeway near I-75. That's when two people exited those vehicles and robbed the Uber passenger.
Keeping the peace at little league games
A video shows an incident out of Colorado where a brawl between adults occurred at a baseball game with athletes who were just 7 years old. The parents were upset over a call made by a 13-year-old umpire. Nothing like that has ever happened at Plymouth-Canton but the president of the Little League team wants to keep it that way.
Weather: Summer starts
Summer starts today with gorgeous weather -- here's what to expect this weekend.
More local headlines:
- Residents near Ford's Livonia plant claim they've endured years of toxic chemicals
- Father kills gunman who shot son during attempted robbery in SW Detroit
- Southgate students, parents uncomfortable after teacher posts anti-LGBTQ+ comment on social media
- Metro Detroit priest accused of sexually abusing child
- Wayne-Westland superintendent to be investigated over alleged misconduct
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
Sports news
- Red Wings NHL draft preview: Who is best available at 6th overall?
- NBA Draft: Pistons take international prospect Doumbouya at No. 15
