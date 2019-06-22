DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 22, 2019
ICE launching massive immigration raids
ICE announced it plans to kick off massive raids targeting thousands of undocumented immigrants starting this Sunday.
Trump set for first 'Meet the Press' interview of his presidency
President Donald Trump will appear on NBC News' "Meet the Press" this Sunday, the first appearance of his presidency.
9 killed in skydiving plane crash near Hawaii airfield
A small plane crashed while on a skydiving excursion in Oahu and erupted into flames, killing all nine people aboard.
Weather Forecast: Warm Saturday with more sunshine
Highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday -- read the full forecast here.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- 'World's Largest Food Truck Rally' visits Detroit again this weekend
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work, closures on I-75, I-94, M-59
- What to expect on Flashpoint Sunday
- Everything you need to know about 2019 Ford Fireworks in Downtown Detroit
- Detroit police investigating double shooting involving father, 4-year-old son
- 2 critical, 1 in serious condition after triple shooting in Detroit
- Learning more about what caused deadly cement truck rollover crash in Romulus
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- VIDEO: Visit Michigan vacation destination Frankenmuth this summer
- Michigan man sentenced for threatening call to Sen. Booker's office
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States
- Special prosecutor to investigate handling of Smollett case
- Scientists identify 68-million-year-old triceratops fossil in Colorado
- Man named honorary deputy chief after visiting firehouse for 55 years
- Iran is ready for any threat to territory, says foreign ministry
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Michigan baseball dominates Texas Tech to advance to national championship series
- Pistons post-draft analysis: How the 3 picks will fit here in Detroit
- No. 15 draft pick Sekou Doumbouya is welcomed to Detroit
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- FDA approves new drug for women with low sexual desire disorder
- Report: Young people growing horns on their skulls because of tech
- Health Minute: Summer safety while traveling
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.