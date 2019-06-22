News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 22, 2019

By Natasha Dado

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 22, 2019

ICE launching massive immigration raids

ICE announced it plans to kick off massive raids targeting thousands of undocumented immigrants starting this Sunday.

Trump set for first 'Meet the Press' interview of his presidency

President Donald Trump will appear on NBC News' "Meet the Press" this Sunday, the first appearance of his presidency. 

9 killed in skydiving plane crash near Hawaii airfield

A small plane crashed while on a skydiving excursion in Oahu and erupted into flames, killing all nine people aboard. 

 Weather Forecast: Warm Saturday with more sunshine 

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday -- read the full forecast here.

