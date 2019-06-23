ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 23, 2019

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 22, 2019
1 killed, 1 wounded in shootout on Detroit's east side
A shootout on Detroit's east side Sunday morning left one person dead and another wounded.
Firefighters battling massive fire in Windsor
There is breaking news happening right now in Windsor, Canada, where firefighters are battling what appears to be a massive fire.
Weather Forecast: Warm and partly sunny Sunday
Highs will be near 80 degress on Sunday -- read the full forecast here.
More local headlines:
- Tonight 11PM - The local summer camp that has girls fighting fires
- Activists walk through Detroit neighborhoods to promote peace on 'No Violence Day'
- 'World's Largest Food Truck Rally' visits Detroit again this weekend
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work, closures on I-75, I-94, M-59
- What to expect on Flashpoint Sunday
- Everything you need to know about 2019 Ford Fireworks in Downtown Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Police investigating after noose found at UM Hospital
- University of Michigan investigating noose found at employee's desk
- VIDEO: Visit Michigan vacation destination Frankenmuth this summer
National and international headlines
- Plane full of skydivers crashed in a fiery heap shortly after it took off, officials say
- Severe storms leave damage in South Carolina
- Trump says he will delay ICE raids until Congress can 'work out a solution'
- Ethiopia says coup attempt in Amhara region has failed
