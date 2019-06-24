DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 24, 2019
Fatal crash closes eastbound M-14
A horrific crash this morning on eastbound M-14 in Ann Arbor has the highway closed to traffic. Two semi trucks were involved. One person was killed.
Ford Fireworks tonight
Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the beloved annual summertime event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.
Here's what to know for tonight.
Classic Rock Backet launches
We decided to have a little fun (just a bit) this summer! What better way to unite us all than music? We're launching a Classic Rock Bracket, in hopes of deciding who Metro Detroiters call the best classic rock act ever.
Weather: Severe risk
We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather south of I-94 for our South Zone, and a Marginal Risk for the rest of us.
More local headlines:
- Detroit police arrest artist hired by city to paint murals
- Shots fired outside Detroit middle school; 13-year-old boy playing basketball struck
- Detroit mother holds bedside vigil every night at Sinai-Grace for son struck by car
- Oakland County Sheriff's Office seeks missing woman, believed to be suicidal
- Grosse Pointe School district could vote today on 2 schools closing
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Republican headquarters in Lansing vandalized with anti-ICE graffiti
- 15-year-old Michigan boy shoots father to defend himself
National and international headlines
- Here's who Red Wings selected in 2019 NHL Draft
- Bradley has RBI double in debut, Indians top Tigers 8-3
