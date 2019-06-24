A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline on June 24, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 24, 2019

A horrific crash this morning on eastbound M-14 in Ann Arbor has the highway closed to traffic. Two semi trucks were involved. One person was killed.

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the beloved annual summertime event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.

Here's what to know for tonight.

We decided to have a little fun (just a bit) this summer! What better way to unite us all than music? We're launching a Classic Rock Bracket, in hopes of deciding who Metro Detroiters call the best classic rock act ever.

See it and vote here.

We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather south of I-94 for our South Zone, and a Marginal Risk for the rest of us.

Here's the forecast.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.