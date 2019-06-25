DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 25, 2019
Construction nightmare continues
The main cause of the frustration is the I-75 project. Some relief will come in November when they wrap up the first phase for the winter. See the story here.
WATCH: 2019 Ford Fireworks on Detroit River
Rewatch last night's show right here!
Weather: Heating up
Brandon Roux It will be a bit breezy today WSW 7-17 mph and an isolated rain shower is possible with the peak heat of the afternoon, but don’t cancel any plans as most of us won’t see a drop.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Grosse Pointe school board votes to close 2 schools despite requests to table vote
- Crews battle house fire in Clawson
- $1M winning Powerball ticket sold at Macomb County gas station
- African American woman alleges she was refused service at J. Alexander's in West Bloomfield
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Tenth American who died in Dominican Republic had heart failure
- NTSB says the FAA ignored safety suggestions for skydiving charters
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.