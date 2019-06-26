News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 26, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A view of the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River on June 26, 2019. (WDIV)

Detroit investment boost

JPMorgan Chase has announced a new $50 million commitment to Detroit’s economic recovery, bringing the firm’s total investment to $200 million by 2022.

First 2020 Democratic debates

The first Democratic presidential candidate debates for the 2020 election will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights in Miami. NBC will broadcast the debates live from 9-11 p.m. both nights.

Michigan baseball still in pursuit

After Michigan's loss to Vanderbilt last night, the teams will return to the diamond at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday for a winner-take-all Game 3. Michigan should have Criswell and Kauffmann available in some capacity after they went unused Tuesday.

 Weather: 80s today 

Brandon Roux: Skies are mostly clear and will be mostly sunny most of the day today and highs will hit those mid and upper 80s. The humidity is not going to be a bad problem, yet. That will change tomorrow and especially Friday.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

Submit a news tip

