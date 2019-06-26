DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 26, 2019
Detroit investment boost
JPMorgan Chase has announced a new $50 million commitment to Detroit’s economic recovery, bringing the firm’s total investment to $200 million by 2022.
First 2020 Democratic debates
The first Democratic presidential candidate debates for the 2020 election will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights in Miami. NBC will broadcast the debates live from 9-11 p.m. both nights.
Michigan baseball still in pursuit
After Michigan's loss to Vanderbilt last night, the teams will return to the diamond at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday for a winner-take-all Game 3. Michigan should have Criswell and Kauffmann available in some capacity after they went unused Tuesday.
Weather: 80s today
Brandon Roux: Skies are mostly clear and will be mostly sunny most of the day today and highs will hit those mid and upper 80s. The humidity is not going to be a bad problem, yet. That will change tomorrow and especially Friday.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Jury rules against Metro Detroit doctor in epilepsy misdiagnosis case
- Parents angry after Grosse Pointe board votes to close two elementary schools
- Nathaniel Abraham headed back to prison on drug charges
- Man killed in drive-by shooting at 8 Mile, Lahser in Detroit
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Budget battle heats up between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Republicans in Lansing
- 2019 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City: Full schedule, info
- Sold-out Electric Forest Festival begins in West Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Michigan baseball falls to Vanderbilt, setting up decisive Game 3 for national championship
- 5 things to know about Moritz Seider, Red Wings' top draft pick this year
- Here's how much Detroit sports teams need a win
- Breakdancing one step closer to making 2024 Olympics
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Here are some helpful tips to determine what bug bit you
- Good Health: Pros and cons of turning to Google for medical information
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.