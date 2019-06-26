A view of the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River on June 26, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 26, 2019

JPMorgan Chase has announced a new $50 million commitment to Detroit’s economic recovery, bringing the firm’s total investment to $200 million by 2022.

The first Democratic presidential candidate debates for the 2020 election will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights in Miami. NBC will broadcast the debates live from 9-11 p.m. both nights.

After Michigan's loss to Vanderbilt last night, the teams will return to the diamond at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday for a winner-take-all Game 3. Michigan should have Criswell and Kauffmann available in some capacity after they went unused Tuesday.

Brandon Roux: Skies are mostly clear and will be mostly sunny most of the day today and highs will hit those mid and upper 80s. The humidity is not going to be a bad problem, yet. That will change tomorrow and especially Friday.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

Here are some helpful tips to determine what bug bit you

Good Health: Pros and cons of turning to Google for medical information

