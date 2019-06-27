DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 27, 2019
Toddler also found abused at motel with slain 5-year-old girl
Police said a second child was found suffering from abuse at a motel where a 5-year-old girl was found not breathing this week in Redford Township.
Michigan's most dangerous roundabouts
Michigan Auto Law used crash statistics to compile a list of the 10 most dangerous roundabouts in Michigan last year. View that list here.
Ford Europe job cuts
Ford Motor Company announced Thursday it is reducing its workforce in Europe by 12,000 jobs. It's part of a massive restructuring plan.
Body pulled from river
The Detroit Police Dive Team has found the body of a man who went missing in the Detroit River overnight.
Weather: Eyes to the skies
Things could get a bit stormy in Metro Detroit today. Here's the full forecast.
More local headlines:
- Detectives believe Warren fatal hit-and-run suspect changed appearance, fled to Georgia
- 128 animals rescued in St. Clair County community's worst-ever hoarding, animal abuse case
- Detroit considers adding controversial facial recognition technology to traffic cameras
- Nordstrom to close at Partridge Creek location in Clinton Township
- Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan sent to trial on charges linked to her divorce case
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- Here's what happened in first 2020 Democratic debate
- Ohio Democratic candidate Ryan takes aim at General Motors over Lordstown closure
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Good Health
all 4 Pets
Submit a news tip
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.