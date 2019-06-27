A view of the Detroit River with the Detroit skyline on June 27, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 27, 2019

Police said a second child was found suffering from abuse at a motel where a 5-year-old girl was found not breathing this week in Redford Township.

Michigan Auto Law used crash statistics to compile a list of the 10 most dangerous roundabouts in Michigan last year. View that list here.

Ford Motor Company announced Thursday it is reducing its workforce in Europe by 12,000 jobs. It's part of a massive restructuring plan.

The Detroit Police Dive Team has found the body of a man who went missing in the Detroit River overnight.

Things could get a bit stormy in Metro Detroit today. Here's the full forecast.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

Sports news

LOCAL 4 Defenders

LOCAL 4 Good Health

all 4 Pets

