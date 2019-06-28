DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 28, 2019

A Michigan teen is recovering from what doctors believe is a recluse spider bite.

"So, I noticed something as wrong with my leg, I was at a bonfire, I noticed two kinds of bite marks, and they just kind of looked like scabs, superficial kind of thing. I thought it would heal up in just a couple of days." Read more here.

An investigation is underway after a Detroit police SUV was involved in a crash Friday morning on southbound I-75 near Clay Street.

During Wednesday's debate, candidates generally shied away from talking about President Donald Trump. On Thursday they came out swinging.

Though the backstory of Farmer Jack dates back to 1924 when Tom Borman and Sam Burlak opened Tom's Quality Meats in Detroit, the chain didn't peak until the 1990s when A&P converted all of its Metro Detroit stores to Farmer Jack stores.

For your tastebuds: National Coney Island revealing these hot dogs for the first time. They will be available at all National Coney Island locations beginning July 1.

Andrew Humphrey: There's an excellent chance that temperatures in Metro Detroit will make it to 90 degrees today. There's also a pretty good chance of storms. Here's the full forecast.

