DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 28, 2019
Teen recovering from suspected recluse spider bite
A Michigan teen is recovering from what doctors believe is a recluse spider bite.
"So, I noticed something as wrong with my leg, I was at a bonfire, I noticed two kinds of bite marks, and they just kind of looked like scabs, superficial kind of thing. I thought it would heal up in just a couple of days." Read more here.
DPD involved in I-75 crash
An investigation is underway after a Detroit police SUV was involved in a crash Friday morning on southbound I-75 near Clay Street.
Takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic debate
During Wednesday's debate, candidates generally shied away from talking about President Donald Trump. On Thursday they came out swinging.
When Farmer Jack was the go-to grocery store
Though the backstory of Farmer Jack dates back to 1924 when Tom Borman and Sam Burlak opened Tom's Quality Meats in Detroit, the chain didn't peak until the 1990s when A&P converted all of its Metro Detroit stores to Farmer Jack stores.
National Coney Island unveils new hot dogs
For your tastebuds: National Coney Island revealing these hot dogs for the first time. They will be available at all National Coney Island locations beginning July 1.
Weather: Hot with storms possible
Andrew Humphrey: There's an excellent chance that temperatures in Metro Detroit will make it to 90 degrees today. There's also a pretty good chance of storms. Here's the full forecast.
More local headlines:
- Police describe abuse children endured at Redford Township motel
- 12 arrested after fights break out at Romulus fireworks display
- Highland Park family caught in middle of police standoff with barricaded gunman
- The majority of Michigan's most dangerous roundabouts are in Oakland County
- How the Stonewall riots inspired today's Pride celebrations
- Nipsey Hussle discussed snitching with murder suspect before he was shot
- 5 reasons dejected sports fans in Michigan are already looking ahead to football season
- 4-star running back Blake Corum commits to Michigan football over Ohio State, others
