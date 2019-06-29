DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 29, 2019
Gunman wanted for double shooting at Detroit BP gas station
Detroit police are searching for an unknown gunman involved in a double nonfatal shooting that happened on the city’s west side Friday night. Both of the victims are in critical condition. A photo of the gunman was released this morning.
FBI sees rise in white supremacist domestic terrorism in recent months
The FBI has seen a significant rise in the number of white supremacist domestic terrorism cases in recent months, a senior FBI counterterrorism official said.
Weather: Hot and humid Saturday with slight chance of storms
Andrew Humphrey: It will be hot and humid Saturday with a slight chance of storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Here's the full forecast.
More local headlines:
- Mother, 10-year-old son killed in crash with Inkster police cruiser
- Flashpoint: Bill Schuette weighs in on decision to drop charges in Flint Water Crisis
- Prosecutors meet with residents after dismissing all charges in Flint water investigation
- Owner of 7 Metro Detroit gas stations resells $3.5M in Sam's Club products bought with stolen cards
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- A woman is accused of killing her twin 2-year-old daughters in New York
- 2-year-old boy dies from E.coli after visiting the San Diego County Fair
- Princeton grad killed dad over allowance
Submit a news tip
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.