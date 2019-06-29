Sleeping Bear Dunes in northern Michigan is a national park. The popular tourist attraction brings people from all around the country to northern Michigan every summer.

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 29, 2019

Detroit police are searching for an unknown gunman involved in a double nonfatal shooting that happened on the city’s west side Friday night. Both of the victims are in critical condition. A photo of the gunman was released this morning.

The FBI has seen a significant rise in the number of white supremacist domestic terrorism cases in recent months, a senior FBI counterterrorism official said.

Andrew Humphrey: It will be hot and humid Saturday with a slight chance of storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Here's the full forecast.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.