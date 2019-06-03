DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 3, 2019

Michigan State Police were on scene Monday morning when an off-duty Detroit police officer was found killed at a home in Garden City. She was shot to death.

Follow updates to this here.

Monday will be a nice cool and sunny Spring day. The rest of this week, well, let's just say rain, rain, go away.

Here's the full forecast.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.