DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 3, 2019
Off-duty officer killed in suburbs
Michigan State Police were on scene Monday morning when an off-duty Detroit police officer was found killed at a home in Garden City. She was shot to death.
Weather: Rain chances again
Monday will be a nice cool and sunny Spring day. The rest of this week, well, let's just say rain, rain, go away.
More local headlines:
- Detroit residents react to weekend full of gun violence -"I'm just prayerful and really hoping people come to their senses."
- Evidence tech, partner hospitalized after responding to drug overdose in Detroit
- Woman found burned to death behind house in Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Police: 2 Ohio boys dead after fire at Michigan cabin
- You can now make an appointment at Michigan Secretary of State branches
- Rare black deer spotted in Northern Michigan
National headlines
- 45 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago
- Teen bitten by shark off coast of North Carolina
- Everything you need to know about 2020 US Census
- 'Purged' North Korean diplomat appears in state media
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Warriors even NBA Finals after third-quarter surge
- Rodney Sandstorm crashes Belle Isle for 2019 Detroit Grand Prix
- Scott Dixon wins dramatic Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 on Belle Isle
- About 1,000 people volunteer at this year's Detroit Grand Prix
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Health
- Detroit hospital program treats violence as a disease, tries to break systemic cycle
- Beaumont offering free mammograms to uninsured, underinsured women in Metro Detroit
all 4 Pets
