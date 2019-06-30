DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 30, 2019
Trump makes history as first sitting US president to enter North Korea
President Donald Trump shook hands with Kim Jong Un on Sunday and took 20 steps into North Korea, making history as the first sitting US leader to set foot in the hermit kingdom.
Weather: Sunny and warm Sunday
Andrew Humphrey: Highs will reach 85 degrees on Sunday. Metro Detroit will experience sunshine and heat without humidity. Here's the full forecast.
- Northbound M-39 closed at Grand River on Detroit's west side
- Family of mother and son killed in Inkster crash shaken by tragedy
- 13-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting at Detroit gas station
- Police seek men wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old boy
- Flashpoint: Bill Schuette weighs in on decision to drop charges in Flint Water Crisis
- Wayne County exec, ex-Detroit police chief experiences 'blatant racism' at Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Closing arguments set for Monday in murder trial of Navy SEAL
- Vans collection honoring Frida Kahlo is here
- Virginia mom arrested in disappearance of 2-year-old
- On International Asteroid Day, here's what to know about the threat to Earth
- Tigers snap 8-game losing streak, beat Nationals 7-5
- Jamie Edmonds: Getting to know the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard
- Fewer than 40% of Americans have been tested for HIV
- Gulf Coast beaches closed due to algae bloom
- Scientists repurpose EEG to detect brain activity in comatose patients
