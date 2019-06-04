DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 4, 2019
Mother, daughter found dead
A mother and her young daughter were found dead Monday in an apparent murder-suicide at the woman's apartment in Brighton.
I-75 drivers growing concerned over tall grass
Many drivers believe they should not have to deal with the visual obstruction along I-75 and Warren Avenue. Some worry that if the issue isn't taken care of soon that it could lead to a traffic crash.
Weather: Shower chances again
From Brandon Roux:
Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny through the day as we watch moisture trying to squeeze in from the north. A few showers are possible this morning and afternoon.
More local headlines:
- Driver injured, passenger killed after leading police on chase through Southwest Detroit
- Man accused of kidnapping Detroit boy to be released
- Detroit police officer facing charges for allegedly walking out on $530 tab
- Detroit considers cutting parking fines for residents
News from across Michigan
- 2 sets of twins graduate top of their class in Michigan
- Michigan man dies after tractor overturns, pins him
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares June 2019 Pride Month in Michigan
- Michigan police to crack down on aggressive driving near commercial trucks on I-94
National headlines
- LIVE STREAM: Trump holds joint press conference with Theresa May
- Ohio town's water turns purple overnight
- Blues beat Bruins to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-all
- Orioles select Rutschman as No. 1 pick in MLB draft
- Health Minute: You can drink as much coffee as you want to
- Senate report reveals nearly 400 troubled nursing homes; 10 are in Michigan
- Michiganders encouraged to create emergency preparedness kit for pets
- Your dog is likely better at listening than you think -- here's why
