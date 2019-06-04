DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 4, 2019

A mother and her young daughter were found dead Monday in an apparent murder-suicide at the woman's apartment in Brighton.

Many drivers believe they should not have to deal with the visual obstruction along I-75 and Warren Avenue. Some worry that if the issue isn't taken care of soon that it could lead to a traffic crash.

Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny through the day as we watch moisture trying to squeeze in from the north. A few showers are possible this morning and afternoon.

