News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 6, 2019

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline on June 6, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 6, 2019

Wayne State police shooting

Wayne State University police are investigating after an officer got into a shootout with a gunman Wednesday night, according to police. The suspect was killed.

Here's this morning's report.

Deadly hit-and-run in Warren

A deadly hit-and-run crash has Schoenherr Road closed from Julius Avenue to Groesbeck Highway in Warren.

 Weather: Beautiful Thursday 

Andrew Humphrey is forecasting a gorgeous day in Metro Detroit.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

 LOCAL   4   Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all  4  Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.