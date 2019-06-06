DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 6, 2019
Wayne State police shooting
Wayne State University police are investigating after an officer got into a shootout with a gunman Wednesday night, according to police. The suspect was killed.
Deadly hit-and-run in Warren
A deadly hit-and-run crash has Schoenherr Road closed from Julius Avenue to Groesbeck Highway in Warren.
Weather: Beautiful Thursday
Andrew Humphrey is forecasting a gorgeous day in Metro Detroit.
More local headlines:
- Detroit police link deaths of 3 women to possible serial killer targeting sex workers
- 7 years later: Sal Cipriano making remarkable recovery after baseball bat attack
- Video shows man escaping Rochester Hills courthouse after being sentenced to jail
- DTE Energy Music Theatre address renamed after Bob Seger
News from across Michigan
- New poll shows what Michigan voters think about Whitmer, Trump impeachment, 2020 election
- How bad are Michigan roads? GM is testing airless tires
- Woman with stage 4 cancer sues LARA over lack of access to medical marijuana
National headlines
- YouTube won't take down homophobic harassment videos
- 46 ice cream trucks are being seized in a New York City crackdown
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Raptors retake home court advantage with Game 3 win in NBA Finals
- French Open: Rain keeps Djokovic, Halep off court in wet Paris
- Serena Williams first athlete on Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Health
all 4 Pets
Submit a news tip
