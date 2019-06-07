A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline on June 7, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 7, 2019

It has been a tense week on Detroit's east side as community members and police are out looking for a potential serial killer. The killer has targeted women who were sex workers, but the fear is the killer could branch out and target others.

Chief James Craig is holding a news conference at 10 a.m.

We're following a serious crash on West Outer Drive this morning that involved four teens. The 28-year-old driver of a black SUV involved is in in critical condition.

The story will be updated here.

Andrew Humphrey: Friday morning will be mostly clear, eventually, and cool. Patchy fog will make it a little difficult for drivers before and an hour or so after sunrise. Use caution while driving in areas with low visibility. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National headlines

