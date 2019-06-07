DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 7, 2019
Chief to address case of possible serial killer
It has been a tense week on Detroit's east side as community members and police are out looking for a potential serial killer. The killer has targeted women who were sex workers, but the fear is the killer could branch out and target others.
Chief James Craig is holding a news conference at 10 a.m.
Teens involved in serious crash
We're following a serious crash on West Outer Drive this morning that involved four teens. The 28-year-old driver of a black SUV involved is in in critical condition.
The story will be updated here.
Weather: Blues skies today
Andrew Humphrey: Friday morning will be mostly clear, eventually, and cool. Patchy fog will make it a little difficult for drivers before and an hour or so after sunrise. Use caution while driving in areas with low visibility. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Southbound M-10 to close this weekend in Detroit for ramp demolition
- Garden City man facing murder charge in fatal shooting of off-duty Detroit police officer -- vigil being held today
- Video shows brazen flowers thief on Detroit's west side
- There's a story behind the giant tire in Allen Park
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan lawmaker charged with seeking bribe is being treated for opioid use
- Michigan State says Sparty costume is too hot for parades
- Michigan Lottery: Man wins $2 million on scratch off ticket
- Here are Michigan's best high schools in 2019, according to US News & World Report
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- Biden reverses long-held position on abortion funding amid criticism
- District considers tearing down Columbine due to ‘morbid fascination'
- Investigation says 'state actor' responsible for Gulf attacks
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- NBA bans and levies huge fine against Warriors investor
- Blues 1 victory away from Stanley Cup with 2-1 win over Bruins
- Louisville Slugger Mobile Museum comes to Detroit
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.