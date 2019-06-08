DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 8, 2019
Kroger recalls some frozen berries over possible Hepatitis A contamination
Federal officials are warning consumers to avoid certain brands of frozen berries sold at Kroger and other grocery stores over fears of Hepatitis A virus contamination.
Weather: Warm Saturday with sunshine
Saturday afternoon will be sunny with highs near 80 degrees.
More local headlines:
- What we know about a possible serial killer case after women found dead in Detroit
- Detroit police arrest person of interest in possible serial killer case
- Allen Park man charged in Taylor carjacking, robbery and assault
- Southbound M-10 to close this weekend in Detroit for ramp demolition
- Nominate your favorite local businesses in Vote 4 the Best!
News from across Michigan
- Southwestern Michigan loses peach harvest after polar vortex
- 7 reasons to visit Gaylord, Michigan, this summer
National headlines
- Single ticket wins a $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
- 2 former state senators found dead in their homes within 2 days
- Family finds newborn in the woods
- Trump drops his Mexico tariff threat after reaching immigration enforcement deal
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Red Wings 'Russian Five' documentary now streaming
- Detroit Pistons to play in 2019 NBA Mexico City Games
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Health
all 4 Pets
Submit a news tip
