DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 9, 2019
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting near Detroit's Greektown
Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened after 3 a.m. Sunday near Greektown. One person was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting.
When Metro Detroit woman went missing in Peru, it changed her family's lives
The family of Carla Valpeoz who went missing months ago in Peru is not giving up hope on finding the Detroit resident.
3 children killed after pickup truck hits Amish horse-drawn carriage in south Michigan
Three young children are dead after a pickup truck drove into the back of an Amish horse-drawn carriage in south Michigan, state police said.
Weather: Cloudy Sunday with scattered showers
Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and mild. Rain arrives in the afternoon.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Missing woman last seen with person of interest in Detroit serial killer investigation
- Locals march in Detroit demanding end to gun violence
- Tree trimmer killed by power lines in Southfield
- Authorities investigating possible arson after 5 buildings burned within hour in Detroit
- Southbound M-10 to close this weekend in Detroit for ramp demolition
- Nominate your favorite local businesses in Vote 4 the Best!
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan's declining teacher salaries leave many educators feeling undervalued
- 7 reasons to visit Gaylord, Michigan, this summer
- Michigan governor establishing task force to assess energy needs in state's Upper Peninsula
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- West Coast faces heat wave this week as wildfires rage
- 2 people died when a small plane crashed in New York
- Border Patrol apprehends 25 migrants in 60 minutes
- Maleah Davis honored with memorial, billboard
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Health
- People are sick of drinking. Investors are betting on the 'sober curious'
- Texas gov. signs law increasing age to buy tobacco products to 21
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.