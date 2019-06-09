A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 9, 2019

Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened after 3 a.m. Sunday near Greektown. One person was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting.

The family of Carla Valpeoz who went missing months ago in Peru is not giving up hope on finding the Detroit resident.

Three young children are dead after a pickup truck drove into the back of an Amish horse-drawn carriage in south Michigan, state police said.

Weather: Cloudy Sunday with scattered showers

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and mild. Rain arrives in the afternoon.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National headlines

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

Sports news

LOCAL 4 Defenders

LOCAL 4 Health

all 4 Pets

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

