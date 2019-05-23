ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing for May 23, 2019.
⚡ Thousands without power after morning storms
There are some power outages to report this morning after storms rolled through the region. Most of the outages are in Monroe County. But there are some in Livingston County, too, where school was forced closed in the Howell Public Schools district.
Missouri tornado 🌪️
A tornado ripped through the sate of Missouri's capital overnight. Sleeping residents were caught off guard.
Here's the latest report from Missouri.
Burger Bracket Final 🍔
We're onto the FINAL ROUND. Voting for the final round will end on Memorial Day.
DMC sports medicine facility groundbreaking 🏗️
The $65 million building going up starting Thursday will be a DMC sports medicine institute sitting right on Woodward Avenue between Little Caesars Arena and the Wayne State University Mike Illitch School of Business.
Coyote spotted roaming streets of Detroit
Weather: Drying out after morning storms
Skies go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny with warming breezes WSW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger.
Here's the full forecast from Brandon Roux.
More local headlines:
- Driver killed when ATV crashes into building near Burt, Grand River in Detroit
- Officials dig up Canton Township graves as part of Detroit missing person's cases
- Former Detroit City Council member Kwame Kenyatta dies at 63
- WATCH LIVE: Go inside Michigan Central Station in Detroit as Ford provides restoration update
News from across Michigan
- Michigan AG: Lame-duck ballot drive law is unconstitutional
- Take a mental vacation with the 'Pure Sounds of Michigan' ambient album
- That's a keeper! Bigmouth buffalo state record broken again
- WATCH: Michigan State Police use chopper to catch robbery suspect who fled on motorcycle in Lansing
Sports news
- Michigan hires former Fab Five great Juwan Howard as head basketball coach
- Top Detroit Tigers prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning offer glimmer of hope for brighter future
National headlines
- Missouri's capital takes direct hit from violent tornado
- Betsy DeVos releases more data on student loan debt
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- 💄 Before buying cosmetics: Ingredients you should know more about
- Dos and don'ts of getting pulled over in Michigan, best ways to fight a traffic ticket
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Michigan first responders aren't properly trained to handle encounters with mentally ill people
- 10 years later, murder of Monroe County girl remains unsolved
LOCAL 4 Health
- Former Detroit Lions QB works to erase stigma surrounding mental illness after son's death
- Where to turn for help if someone has mental health crisis
all 4 Pets
